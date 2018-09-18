‘Forza Horizon 4’ Available For Pre-Load, Download Size Revealed

Now that the game has officially gone gold with a playable demo available on Xbox One, Forza Horizon 4 is just about ready to jump out of the starter’s gate — and now players can get prepared for it.

In a Twitter post earlier today, Microsoft confirmed that Forza Horizon 4 is available for pre-load on the system, in both the standard and Ultimate Editions. That means players can get revved up for the racing game before its arrival in just a few days’ time.

That said, you will need to set aside some hard drive space for the game, as it’s the biggest Forza to date. The product listing indicates that you’ll need to set aside at least 62.69GB in order to store the game. Keep in mind this doesn’t include updates and additional downloadable content, so you may want to save some extra room, just in case.

The demo itself provides a good taste of what’s to come with Horizon 4. Along with traditional races, the game provides an opportunity to take on various side missions however you please, whether it’s stunt racing, rally events or other activities that pop up on your map. The game will be chock full of these, so expect hours’ worth of good stuff when it finally releases.

Here’s the official product description in case you need the lowdown:

4 CHANGES EVERYTHING. Dynamic seasons change everything at the world’s greatest automotive festival. Go it alone or team up with others to explore beautiful and historic Britain in a shared open world. Collect, modify and drive over 450 cars. Race, stunt, create and explore – choose your own path to become a Horizon Superstar. The Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition digital bundle includes the full game of Forza Horizon 4 and the Formula Drift Car Pack for Forza Horizon 4.

Britain Like You’ve Never Seen it. Discover lakes, valleys, castles, and breathtaking scenery all in spectacular native 4K and HDR on Xbox One X and Windows 10.

Master Driving in All Seasons. Explore a changing world through dry, wet, muddy, snowy, and icy conditions.

New Content Every Week. Every week, a new season change brings new themed content, gameplay, challenges, and rewards.Go it Alone or Team Up. Play solo or cooperatively. Join Team multiplayer for casual fun or Ranked Teams to take on the best in the world. Xbox Live Gold (sold separately) required for online multiplayer on Xbox consoles.

Xbox One Console Exclusive

Forza Horizon 4 debuts on Xbox One and Windows PC starting September 28 for Ultimate Edition owners, and October 2 for everyone else.