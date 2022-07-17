Forza Horizon 5 Reveals Hot Wheels Expansion Map

Prior to its release in the coming days, Playground Games has revealed the world map for the forthcoming Hot Wheels expansion in Forza Horizon 5. In a general sense, the Forza series has collaborated with Hot Wheels in the past, so this crossover isn't all that new. However, now that we've been given a look at the overworld map with Forza Horizon 5, it seems like this expansion is going to take things to an entirely new level.

Unveiled via the official Forza Horizon Twitter account, Playground Games gave eager fans a top-down view of the map for this Hot Wheels add-on. In a general sense, the map contains three distinct biomes, all of which are interconnected by the iconic orange tracks that stem from Hot Wheels. Perhaps the most surprising thing to a number of fans in response to this revelation came with the sheer size of the map. While it remains to be seen if this world is just as massive in-game, this image makes it seem like there will be hours upon hours of content in the Hot Wheels expansion.

"Calling all daredevil drivers and creators! Blast off to the visually stunning, exhilarating new Horizon Hot Wheels Park in the clouds high above Mexico," says Playground's description of the Hot Wheels expansion in Forza Horizon 5. "Experience the fastest, most extreme tracks ever devised. Design, build, and share your own Hot Wheels adventure with 80 distinct, snappable track pieces. Race 10 amazing new cars including the lightning fast 2021 Hennessey Venom F5 and the iconic 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II."

This new Hot Wheels expansion for Forza Horizon 5 is set to go live later this week on July 19th and will be available across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. In addition, those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass will be able to play the DLC for themselves without having to spend any extra money.

How do you feel about this Hot Wheels DLC in Forza Horizon 5 now that we've seen how large it will be? Are you going to look to check out this add-on for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.