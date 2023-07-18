Forza Horizon 5 Summer Party Update Released with Patch Notes

Playground Games has pushed out the latest patch for Forza Horizon 5 across Xbox and PC, which it’s calling the Summer Update. By all account, the latest Forza Horizon installment has been one of the most well-received games that Xbox has published over the past few years. Fortunately, for those that continue to play the title routinely, a substantial wave of content has now rolled out that should keep players busy for some time.
Generally speaking, this new Forza Horizon 5 patch looks to fix a number of various bugs and other problems that have been appearing in the racing game. Outside of these small tweaks, though, the most notable element of this Summer Party update comes with its new features. Playground has added a variety of new cars to FH5 with this update and will also push live four new Evolving Worlds later this week. Lastly, there is a new Iconics of Speed story now included to go along with various accolades that players can now unlock.
To see everything new and altered in this Summer Party update for Forza Horizon 5, you can view the full patch notes down below.
New Features
- Night duration extended permanently
- 3 EventLab Props
- Palm Tree Cut-Out
- Wave Cut-Out
- Ice Cream Cone
“Summer Party” Series Features permanently added (Available from July 20th)
- Icons of Speed Story featuring 8 chapters
- 9 Icons of Speed Accolades
- 1 Summer Party Collector Accolade
“Summer Party” Limited Timed Series Features (Available from July 20th until August 17th)
- Evolving World: Stadium Summer Party
- Evolving World: Summer Party Street Scene Decorations
- Evolving World: Party Billboards
- Evolving World: Ice Cream Collectible
Unlockable cars
- 5 Festival Playlist Reward Cars (Available from July 20th onwards)
- 1970 Hot Wheels Pontiac Firebird Trans AM Custom
- 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455
- 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT
- 2018 DeBerti Ford Mustang GT
- 2022 Toyota GR86
- 1 Icons of Speed Story Reward Car (Available from July 20th)
- 2019 Hennessey Camaro Exorcist
Bug fixes
General
- Fixed an issue with the Auction House where sometimes thumbnails didn’t match car paint (Bug ID 3218220)
- Fixed an issue in Horizon Promo where an invisible Alejandra’s Flatbed Truck thumbnail was displayed in the list (Bug ID 3896396)
- Changed wording with “Donut Media” cars and dialogues subtitles in British English (Bug ID 3901525)
- Changed wording with Barbie Movie cars for British English (Bug ID 3901353)
- Fixed an issue where players could sometimes hear the Horizon Arcade blimp sound on the highway despite not being around (Bug ID 3899772)
- Fixed an issue with the Test Track UI where “Performance Class” filter was incorrectly displayed instead of the Car Manufacturer (Bug ID 3901143)
- Fixed an issue with EventLab tiles where sometimes creator’s name on the blueprint could take an unintendedly long time to get displayed (Bug ID 3862592)
- Fixed an issue where players could get disconnected after completing a Showdown race (Bug ID 3900047)
Improved lighting for exhausts in Photo Mode (Bug ID 3896985)
- General performance and stability fixes
PC
- Fixed an issue where graphics settings could reset upon closing the game (Bug ID 3157964)
- Fixed an issue where binding or unbinding either Steer Left or Steer Right could also clear the other binding (Bug ID 3896417)
- Fixed an issue where Combine Steering and Combine Acceleration/Brakes options were not saved correctly (Bug ID 3899639)
- Fixed an issue with Steam Store where disabling the Steam overlay could result in a soft lock (Bug ID 3900950)
Cars
- Fixed an issue with 1972 Chevrolet K10 Custom with incorrect shadows on the passenger’s side door (Bug ID 3900390)
- Fixed an issue with the 1996 #51 Donut Media Nissan 240SX where the driver and the number displayed was incorrect (Bug ID 3901640)
- Fixed an issue with the 1997 BMW M3 where an incorrect anti-lag pop animation was displayed while the Rocketbunny wide bodykit was installed (Bug ID 3892394)
- Fixed an issue with the 2003 Donut Media 350 ‘Hi Car’ and the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series where collision physics with the environment were not working as intended (Bug ID 3902238; 3902246)
- Developer’s Notes: Any collision fixes may influence already existing player created tunes. We are also investigating a few other cars reported through the Troubleshooting Hub with similar collision issues.
- Fixed an issue with the 2003 Donut Media 350Z ‘Hi Car’ where the rear view mirror was flipped (Bug ID 3902112)
- Fixed an issue with the 2019 BMW Z4 Roadster where an incorrect anti-lag pop animation was displayed while the AC Schnitzer wide bodykit was installed (Bug ID 3892595)
- Fixed an issue with the 2019 Subaru STI S209 where an incorrect anti-lag pop animation was displayed while the Varis wide bodykit was installed (Bug ID 3891556)
- Fixed an issue with the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series where the V12 engine swap cost incorrectly required 900.000 CR instead of 75.000 CR (Bug ID 3901493)
- Fixed an issue with the 2022 Pagani Huarya R where flaps were not correctly working as an air brake (Bug ID 3901147)
- Fixed an issue with the 2022 Pagani Huarya R where some panels couldn’t be painted (Bug ID 3901148)
- Fixed an issue with the 2022 Pagani Huarya R where the displacement stat displayed 0 while switching between Stock and Race engine block (Bug ID 3901144)
- Fixed an issue with the 2022 Cupra Formentor VZ5 where the Model Year was not consistent between short and long descriptions (Bug ID 3897050)