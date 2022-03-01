Forza Horizon 5 March Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Forza Horizon 5 update is live on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC alongside patch notes that not only reveal everything developer Playground Games has done to the game with the update, but details everything that has been changed and improved. The only thing we don’t know about the update is the file size or, in other words, how long the update will take to download.

As for the contents of the update, there’s nothing too major. The update is substantial, but it’s more because of the number of changes and improvements as opposed to any sole thing. We know the game is getting new cars soon, but they haven’t been added with this update.

Below, you can check out the update’s complete and official patch notes, courtesy of Playground Games:

General

Added ability to view followed players when on the Creative Hub tab on the Pause Menu via the button bar

Updated Map Seasonal PR Stunt UI to be clearer

Improved Livery Editor UI when using layers to not hide the layer contents

Fixed Manufacturer rewards for new Series 4 Manufacturers

Fixed Street Racing perk only working on Road Races

Improved Car Collection navigation

Fixed issue where HUD would sometimes not appear in Freeroam

Fixed issue where player was unable to change their Radio Station

Updated Logo on Horizon Race Suit to use FH5 rather than FH4

Fixed issue where screen water droplets effect could persist after it’s stopped raining

Auto-complete broken Festival Playlist challenges from Series 1 and 2: Series 1 Dailies: Crowd-Pleaser, Wash for 20 Seconds, Explorer, Riveting, Zoomies, Triple Drop, Go Wild — Series 1 Weeklies: A True Super GT, I wanna be a rock star — Series 1 Collectable: Gotta Smash em all — Series 2 Treasure Hunt (Season 1)

The prompt informing players of an incoming Season change will now appear in Horizon Life

Fixed an issue that could cause the sky to not update after a Street Race, leaving future races at night (but without headlights)

Fixed incorrect player name voice over in Spanish

Final Checkpoint flares now appear in Street Race Rival events

Time of Day is now paused in Photo Mode

Fixed an issue where some players could lose credits after getting bid failed error message in the Auction House

Accessibility

Added ASL and BSL option for Cinematics

Added new difficulty preset “All Assists”

Fixed Tritanopia setting on upgrade screens

Colourblind options now change the mini-map route colour

Various improvements to Screen Narration across the title

Multiplayer

Fixed issue whilst joining events when already in a Convoy

Fixed minor notification not always displaying the correct car restrictions in Horizon Tour

Fixed issue where Horizon Tour would appear as already completed in a series, and cause players to lose their Tour points on historic Series

Fixed issue where expired Horizon Arcade events from appearing on the map

Fixed issue where Horizon Arcade HUD could display incorrect time in Mini Missions

Fixed scoreboard not updating in Team King when in collapsed state

Fixed some bad Eliminator car drop locations

Added more responses to LINK Phrases

Fixed an issue that could cause the “Finding a session” message to persist on screen

Fixed an issue that could result in a leader-less convoy

Improvements to civillian traffic synchronisation

Fixed an issue that could cause civillian traffic to not appear after an online event

Fixed an issue that could prevent civillian traffic cars appearing in street races

Fixed connection issues that could occur after resuming from a suspended state

Players are now offered the choice of whether to stay in a convoy created by Link after the event is completed

EventLab and Super7

When editing routes, added ability to start editing from the start line rather than the first placed checkpoint

Added ability to view Creator Hub from the Challenge Browser in Super7

Fixed “No Music” not working correctly in Super7

Updated Jump Pad prop to have more predictable behavior. This was previously using the car’s orientation, which could vary a lot but will now use the Jump Pad’s orientation

Fixed an issue where EventLab creations at a PG Games location (such as the Arena), would ignore collision settings

Added icon to show EventLab flyers to indicate whether it has props or not

Fixed issue where some events weren’t showing the specific car restriction on the flyer

Fixed issue where Car Theme would update to player’s current car, when editing an existing Blueprint

Fixed issue where car would continue to drive whilst editing checkpoints in certain circumstances

Fixed an issue that caused the EventLab titles to be incorrect after the Festival Playlist feature Event

Accolades

Fixed “Most Iconic Trio”

Fixed El Camino Accolade “Statues Beneath Blue Water”

Fixed typo on “Cover Cars” Accolade

Fixed issue where Vocho was missing associated Accolades on the map details

Improved linked Accolade logic when entering the screen from the map

Fixed a bug in the tracking of the Bonus Board Accolades

Cars

Fixed Nissan Dakar car part visibility issue

Fixed BMW 1 Series gauge lighting bug

Fixed GMC Jimmy not showing visual Rollcage upgrade part

Corrected Car Name from Zenvo TS1 to ST1

Fixed an issue affecting the bumpstop physics when a car is running extremely short suspension travel

Fixed an issue where the Ferrari 575 and 599GTO sounded the wrong way round

Forza Horizon 5 is available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and the PC. For more coverage on the 2020 racing game, click here.