Forza Horizon 5 Leak Reportedly Reveals Next DLC Cars

Forza Horizon 5 fans will have a number of exciting new cars to look forward to in the game in the very near future. Reliable Microsoft leaker @ALumia_Italia has revealed a list of six new vehicles that will apparently release in the game over the next month and a half. While we always advise readers to take leaks with a grain of salt, since the Tweet was posted yesterday, three of the cars have been officially confirmed by Xbox and Playground Games. That certainly lends plausibility to the rest of the list, and it just goes to show how accurate @ALumia_Italia can be!

The list of cars can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Upcoming Forza Horizon 5 cars:

1) 1986 Ford Mustang SVO: March 3

2) 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD: March 3

3) 2006 Noble M400: March 17

4) 1966 Toronado: March 31

5) McLaren 620R: April 7

6) 2021 MINI JCW GP: April 14 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) February 27, 2022

From the list above, we can confirm that the 1986 Ford Mustang SVO, 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, and 2006 Noble M400 will all be releasing in the month of March. However, the Tundra will be releasing on March 10th, as opposed to March 3rd, as stated above. The three cars were revealed alongside the 2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge, which will debut on March 24th. All four of these cars will release as part of the game’s Car Pass. The Pass was released as part of the Deluxe Edition and Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5, and can also be purchased separately. For now, fans will have to wait and see if the rest of @ALuima_Italia’s leaks prove as accurate!

Forza Horizon 5 already has an impressive list of cars, but these new additions should do a solid job bolstering the game’s current offerings. Released in November 2021, Forza Horizon 5 was one of Xbox’s biggest games of the year, delivering an excellent racer with a stunning take on Mexico. The game’s new cars should give fans plenty of new ways to explore the region when they release over the coming days!

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

