Forza Horizon 5 Reveals New Cars Coming to the Game

When Forza Horizon 5 debuted last month, it offered players a huge number of stunning licensed cars to choose from. Over the next few weeks, however, that number is set to significantly grow, as 16 more vehicles are coming to the game. The new cars were revealed during Tuesday’s Forza Horizon 5: Let’s GO! stream. The cars showcased span a number of different manufacturers and years, which should be exciting news for car aficionados. At the very least, these new additions will bolster the game’s already impressive line-up of automobiles. The full list can be found below:

Lamborghini Aventador J

Ferrari 599 GTO

Maserati 8CTF

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Ferrari 575M Maranello

Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante

Peel 350

Peel Trident



Audi TT RS

Toyota Hilux Arctic Truck AT38

Jaguar XJ13

Donkervoort D8 GTO

Toyota Celica SS-I

Ford Mustang Mach-1

Jaguar XKR-S GT

Vauxhall Lotus Carlton



Videos by ComicBook.com

All in all, this is a really cool set of cars! The stream is a lot of fun to watch, and everyone involved seems pretty passionate about the new options that are being added. It will be interesting to see how players embrace the vehicles over the coming weeks, and how often we end up seeing them driving around Forza Horizon 5‘s take on Mexico.

Forza Horizon 5 has quickly become one of the biggest games of 2021. Alongside Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 is easily one of Xbox’s most appealing games this holiday season. The title released to universal critical-acclaim thanks to its stunning graphics and fantastic gameplay. Since then, there have been some issues with the game’s online features, and Playground Games mentions these problems at the start of the video. Apparently, the team is working hard on fixes. Hopefully, those issues will be resolved quickly, so fans can truly enjoy all that Forza Horizon 5 has to offer!



Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Forza Horizon 5 yet? What do you think of this line-up of cars? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!