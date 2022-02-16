Forza Horizon 5 February 16 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Forza Horizon 5 update is live and it’s the first update to the game so far this month. Unfortunately, for those playing on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC — whether through Xbox Game Pass or after purchasing the game — the update isn’t anything major. There’s no new content or any new features. How do we know this? Because developer Playground Games and publisher Xbox have provided patch notes for the update.

What the pair haven’t divulged is what the various file sizes are, which means we can’t offer any concrete insight into how long it may take you to download the update. However, the length of the patch notes indicates the update is on the smaller side. Combine this with the lack of new content, and it should mean the file size is on the smaller size.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the update’s official patch notes in their entirety:

Version Number:

Xbox One: 2.430.371.0

Xbox Series: 3.430.371.0

PC: 3.430.371.0

Steam: 1.430.371.0

PC:

Fixed an out of memory crash that could occur when racing The Colossus on PC

Fixed a crash that could occur on boot when the profile contained a high number of cars in their garage

General:

Fixed an issue with the 2018 Audi TT RS Sport Bumper disappearing

Changed some restrictions in the Festival Playlist to make them more appropriate to the countries being represented

Forza Horizon 5 is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. It’s also available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, where it is a permanent addition.

“It’s hard to find much negative to say about Forza Horizon 5,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “The gameplay is fun and varied, the music is solid, there are tons of cars to unlock, and it’s absolutely gorgeous to look at. The whole package is really breathtaking. Playground Games found so many ways to make Mexico come to life, taking great advantage of the region’s diversity, while also pushing the Xbox Series X hardware to its limits. If you own the console, you owe it to yourself to check out Forza Horizon 5, whether that means purchasing a copy of the game, or playing it through Xbox Game Pass. It just might be one of the best showpieces for the next-gen era thus far.”