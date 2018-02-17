Forza Motorsport 7 Update Now Available With New Features, Bugfixes

A new update for Forza Motorsport 7 is now available with a ton of general fixes for cars, tracks, and more.

The February update that’s now available adds a couple of features to the game including Spectate and Seed the Grid, both of which are found among the various bugfixes. These two features were ones that were already previewed in the past, more recently in the announcement for the Forza Racing Championship where competitors will be racing in Forza Motorsport 7.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of the most notable notes for the update can be found below with a full list of changes seen through the official forums post:

GENERAL

Automatically received DLC cars will now reflect Car Collector Tier progress.

Fixed an issue where the driver’s current car color changes to gray after driving a rental car then quitting out of Test Drive from Free Play.

Fixed issues with Specialty Dealer where players would lose credits if trying to purchase Specialty Dealer vehicles while disconnected from their network.

Message Center tabs now indicate which categories have unread messages.

Fixed an issue where VIP crown was not showing up for certain VIP players.

When langue is set to UK English, all in-game dates will now use UK English formatting.

Restarting a Free Play or Forza Driver Cup race will no longer cause the player list to be empty.

Auction House players who attempt to buy a DLC car that does not have a corresponding marketplace offer will now see the message, “This is exclusive content and not available at this time.”

Fixed an issue where Drivatar opponents would drive off into sand trap at Catalunya National Circuit on Unbeatable difficulty.

Fixed an issue where Drivatars in P Class tend to drive off track after chicanes on Unbeatable difficulty.

Fixed an issue where Drivatars in P Class tend to slow down significantly at Turn 1.

Fixed an issue where some players could not see the full list of currently active #Forzathon events in the game.

Fixed an issue where players could not load some older saved replays.

Driver’s hands no longer clip through the steering wheel in the 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO.

CARS

Fixed Forzavista implode/explode animations for a number of cars including 1956 Ford F-100, 1975 Fiat X1/9, and others.

Fixed an issue with the Dodge Ram Forza Edition, where entering a Rivals event with vehicle in Homologated state then installing stock parts would cause the game to crash.

Fixed an issue on 1968 Holden Monaro GTS where mud flaps were causing unrealistic behavior when the car was lowered.

Added new manufacturer colors for the 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo.

Removed steering wheel from “wheel-less cockpit view” for 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

Fixed issue with 2009 BMW M5, where undercarriage would appear as floating apart from the car in some instances.

Fixed an issue with the 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale where the aftermarket wing was too wide.

Brake lights of 2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM will now shatter when Simulation Damage is enabled.

TRACKS