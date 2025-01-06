Forza Motorsport Releases First Update of 2025, Here’s What It Does

Forza Motorsport ended 2024 with one of its biggest content drops to date. The latest update isn’t quite as big, but it will freshen things up for anyone who spent the end of the year grinding through the new circuits and rewards. With all the groundwork laid in Update 15, this is far more of a routine pass, but there are still a few nice pieces here as well.
The primary highlight here is BMW Month with the 25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 from Le Mans 2023 taking center stage. A handful of other BMW offerings have been added to the showroom for everyone. You’ll want to check out the Challenge Hub to see which two of them can be unlocked right away. Otherwise, it’s more of the same in terms of weekly content.
For the rest of the Forza Motorsport patch notes, took a look at the full breakdown attached at the bottom of the page.
Forza Motorsport Update 16 Full Patch Notes
Game Content and Events [All Platforms]
Car Audio
- Updated car audio for the following vehicles based on community feedback:
- 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 (Cockpit audio only)
- 2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari
Environment Art
- Reverted the following tracks and locations to their original in-game branding:
- Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Hakone
- Maple Valley
- Homespace
Livery Gift
- All players will receive a free Mobil 1 50th Anniversary Gold Livery for the 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R. Look for the in-game popup to confirm your reward and go to the “My Designs” menu to apply it.
Career Events
- Featured Tour: BMW Tour (Available from Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC – Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am PT)
- Early M (Starts Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC)
- Silverstone – International Circuit
- Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
- Hockenheim – National Circuit
- Mugello – Club Circuit
- BMW Motorsport GT (Starts Jan. 15 4pm PT | Jan. 16 12am UTC)
- Watkins Glen – Full Circuit
- Daytona – Sports Car Course
- Road Atlanta – Full Circuit
- Le Mans – Full Circuit
- Modern M (Starts Jan. 22 4pm PT | Jan. 23 12am UTC)
- Catalunya – Grand Prix Circuit
- Brands Hatch – Grand Prix Circuit
- Suzuka – Full Circuit
- Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit
- BMW Motorsport Endurance (Starts Jan. 29 4pm PT | Jan. 30 12am UTC)
- Sebring – Full Circuit
- Le Mans – Full Circuit
- Silverstone – Grand Prix Circuit
- Laguna Seca – Full Circuit
- Reward Showcase (Complete all BMW Tour series)
- Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit
- Early M (Starts Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC)
- Open Class Tour (Available from Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC – Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am UTC)
- D Class Series
- Laguna Seca – Short Circuit
- Hockenheim – Short Circuit
- Hakone – Club Circuit
- C Class Series
- Maple Valley – Short Circuit
- Virginia International Raceway – South Circuit
- Lime Rock – South Chicane Circuit
- B Class Series
- Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit
- Laguna Seca – Short Circuit
- Catalunya – National Alt Circuit
- A Class Series
- Silverstone – International Circuit
- Indianapolis – Grand Prix Circuit
- Yas Marina – North Circuit
- S Class Series
- Watkins Glen – Full Circuit
- Suzuka – Full Circuit
- Maple Valley – Full Circuit
- R Class Series
- Le Mans – Full Circuit
- Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit
- Hockenheim – National Circuit
- Reward Showcase (Complete all Open Tour series)
- Catalunya – Grand Prix Circuit
- D Class Series
Reward Cars
- BMW Tour: 2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3
- Open Class Tour: 1976 #1 BMW 3.0 CSL
Showroom Cars
The following cars have been added to the Showroom for all Forza Motorsport players:
- 2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8
- 2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2
- 2010 BMW M6 Coupe
- 2009 BMW M5
- 2008 BMW M3
- 2003 BMW M5
Two of these cars can also be obtained from the Challenge Hub during BMW Month, the new-to-Motorsport 2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 and 2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2.
Spotlight Cars
BMW Month will showcase five Spotlight cars in the Showroom, one per week. Spotlight cars can be used in the BMW Tour and Spotlight Rivals, as well as to complete Challenge Hub objectives.
|Spotlight Car
|Discount Starts
|Discount Ends
|1986 BMW M635CSi
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
|2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE
|Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
|Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
|2014 BMW M4 Coupe
|Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
|Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
|1999 BMW #16 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR
|Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
|Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
|2008 BMW M3
|Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
VIP Discount Cars
|VIP Car
|Discount Starts
|Discount Ends
|1979 BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 Procar
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|1988 BMW M5
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
|2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM
|Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
|Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
|2019 BMW Z4 Roadster
|Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
|Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
|1999 BMW #15 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR
|Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
|Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
|2010 BMW M6 Coupe
|Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
New Featured Multiplayer Series
- Lexus RCF Spec Series (Jan. 15 4pm PT | Jan. 16 12am UTC – Jan. 22 4pm PT | Jan. 23 12am UTC)
- Combining Lexus craftsmanship with extensive weight reduction and performance upgrades, the 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition is designed for enthusiasts seeking a blend of luxury and track-ready capabilities.
- Forza GT Multi-Class Series (Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC – Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC)
- Showcase the unique strengths that each Forza GT class brings to the track in this multi-class re-imagining of the classic Forza GT series.
- Community Choice Series (Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC – Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC)
- A series voted on and determined by you, the Forza Community! Head over to aka.ms/forzaforums to make your voice heard in a future update!
- This month, the winning restrictions were:
- Modern Sport GT Division
- Max 800 PI
- Medium Race Length (~20 minutes)
- This month, the winning restrictions were:
- A series voted on and determined by you, the Forza Community! Head over to aka.ms/forzaforums to make your voice heard in a future update!
Featured Multiplayer Series Spec Balance Changes:
|Car
|Series
|Change Summary
|2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3
|Forza GT3 Series
|Added to & tuned within Forza GT3 Series6% decrease in front & rear downforceBallast increased from L0 (0%) to L1 (2.5%)
|1976 BMW #1 BMW 3.0 CSL
|GTX Sportscar Series
|Added to & tuned within GTX Sportscar SeriesTires upgraded from stock to 325 front and 375 rear.Power increased 22% over stock.
|1999 BMW #16 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR
|Early LMP Series
|Added to & tuned within Early LMP Series
|2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8
|Forza Proto-H Series
|Added to & tuned within Forza Proto-H Series
|2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R
|Forza Proto-H Series
|5% weight increase16% front downforce increase15% rear downforce decrease
|2023 Cadillac #2 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R
|Forza Proto-H Series
|5% weight increase16% front downforce increase15% rear downforce decrease
|2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R
|Forza Proto-H Series
|5% weight increase16% front downforce increase15% rear downforce decrease
|2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R
|Forza Proto-H Series
|Rear tire width upgraded from 310 to 325
|2024 Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963
|Forza Proto-H Series
|11% increase in engine torque15% increase in dragBallast increased from L0 (0%) to L1 (2.5%)
|2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 DPi
|Forza Proto-H Series
|1% increase in engine torque
|2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8
|Forza Proto-H Series
|12% increase in dragBallast increased from L0 (0%) to L1 (2.5%)
Featured Multiplayer Events Calendar
|Featured Series
|Spec Series
|Open Series
|Starts
|Ends
|BMW Challenge Series + Forza Proto-H Series + BMW M3 Spec Series
|Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
|Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class Series
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
|BMW Challenge Series + Community Choice Series + Lexus RC F Spec Series
|Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
|Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + S Class Series
|Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
|Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
|BMW Challenge Series + Daytona Sportscar Series + MX-5 Cup Spec Series
|Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
|Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + R Class Series
|Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
|Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
|BMW Challenge Series + Prototype Group Racing Series + Ginetta Juniors Spec Series
|Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
|Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + B Class Series
|Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
|Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
|BMW Challenge Series + Forza GT Series (Multi-Class) + BMW Procar Spec Series
|Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
|Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class Series
|Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Rivals Events Calendar
|Rivals Event
|Car
|Track
|Starts
|End
|Race to Le Mans with BMW M
|2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8
|Daytona International Speedway – Sports Car Circuit
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|VIP Rivals: German GTX
|1979 BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 Procar
|Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #2
|1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4
|Silverstone – Grand Prix Circuit
|Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC
|Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
|Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #3
|2013 McLaren P1
|Watkins Glen – Full Circuit
|Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
|Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC
|Open Class Drift – A Class
|A Class + RWD
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – Full Circuit
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Open Class Drift – B Class
|B Class + RWD
|Maple Valley – Short Circuit
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Open Class Drift – C Class
|C Class + RWD
|Suzuka – East Circuit
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|New Year New Drift
|2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2
|Hockenheim – Full Circuit
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Spotlight – BMW M6 ’86
|1986 BMW M635CSi
|Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
|Spotlight – BMW #1 M8
|2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
|Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
|Spotlight – BMW M4 ’14
|2014 BMW M4 Coupe
|Hockenheim – Full Circuit
|Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
|Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
|Spotlight – #16 BMW V12 LMR
|1999 BMW #16 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR
|Road Atlanta – Full Circuit
|Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
|Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
|Spotlight – BMW M3 ’08
|2008 BMW M3
|Yas Marina
|Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Challenge Hub
Featured Challenges
|Title
|Description
|Reward
|Challenge Starts
|Challenge Ends
|BMW Enthusiast Challenge
|Complete all series in the BMW Tour in Career ORComplete 10 races in the BMW Series in Featured Multiplayer
|2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC
|Open Class Challenge
|Complete all series in the Open Class Tour in Career OR Complete 10 races in any Open Series in Featured Multiplayer
|1976 BMW #1 BMW 3.0 CSL
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|New Year, New Drift Challenge
|Complete 10 clean laps in the ‘New Year, New Drift’ Rivals Event
|2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Winter Weather Wipeout
|Complete 5 laps at night and 5 laps in the rain
|Winter Camo Suit
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Ice Slide Challenge
|Get a Drift Score of 15,000 in any Drift Rivals event
|Tech Ice Suit
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|BMW M Hybrid V8 Challenge
|Complete 15 laps in the “Race to Le Mans with BMW M” Rivals Event
|2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8
|Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Logitech McLaren G Challenge: Car Reward
|Complete 15 laps in the ‘Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #2’ Rivals event
|1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4
|Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC
|Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
|Logitech McLaren G Challenge: Special livery by ‘THE FLG’
|Complete a clean lap in the ‘Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #2’ Rivals event
|Logitech McLaren G Challenge Livery
|Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC
|Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
Weekly Challenges
Week 1: Jan. 8 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 15 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 9 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 16 12:00 AM UTC
|Title
|Description
|Reward
|Spotlight Challenge
|Reach Car Level 5 or higher in the 1986 BMW M635CSi
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Skills Challenge
|Complete 3 clean laps in Qualifying in Featured Multiplayer
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Safety Challenge
|Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Rivals Challenge
|Complete 10 laps in Rivals in an BMW
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Track Challenge
|Get a Segment Score of 8 or Higher on any track
|10,000 Credits
Week 2: Jan. 15 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 22 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 16 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 23 12:00 AM UTC
|Title
|Description
|Reward
|Spotlight Challenge
|Get on the podium in any race in the BMW Motorsport GT series in Career
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Skills Challenge
|Qualify in Pole Position in any Featured Multiplayer race
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Safety Challenge
|Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Rivals Challenge
|Get a Drift Score of 10,000 in any Drift Rivals event
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Track Challenge
|Complete 5 clean laps on Watkins Glen – Full Circuit
|10,000 Credits
Week 3: Jan. 22 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 29 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 23 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 30 12:00 AM UTC
|Title
|Description
|Reward
|Spotlight Challenge
|Complete 5 clean laps in the 2014 BMW M4 Coupe
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Skills Challenge
|Get on the Podium in any Featured Multiplayer race OR Get on the Podium 3 times in Career races
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Safety Challenge
|Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Rivals Challenge
|Beat 5 Rivals in the “Race to Le Mans with BMW M” Rivals Event
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Track Challenge
|Get on the Podium on any Nürburgring layout
|10,000 Credits
Week 4: Jan. 29 4:00 PM PT – Feb. 5 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 30 12:00 AM UTC – Feb. 6 12:00 AM UTC
|Title
|Description
|Reward
|Spotlight Challenge
|Beat a Rival in the weekly Spotlight Rivals event
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Skills Challenge
|Get on the Podium in any Career Event
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Safety Challenge
|Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Rivals Challenge
|Beat 5 Rivals in any Rivals Event
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Track Challenge
|Get a Segment Score of 8 or Higher on any track
|10,000 Credits
Week 5: Feb. 5 4:00 PM PT – Feb. 12 4:00 PM PT | Feb. 6 12:00 AM UTC – Feb. 13 12:00 AM UTC
|Title
|Description
|Reward
|Spotlight Challenge
|Complete 5 races in the 2008 BMW M3
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Skills Challenge
|Complete 3 clean laps in Qualifying in Featured Multiplayer
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Safety Challenge
|Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Rivals Challenge
|Complete 10 clean laps in any Rivals Event
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Track Challenge
|Complete a race in the 2008 BMW M3 at any German track
|25,000 Credits