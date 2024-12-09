Forza Motorsport Gets Massive Update 15 for Xbox and PC, Patch Notes Revealed

One of the largest updates ever for Forza Motorsport is today releasing across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms. Since its launch a little over a year ago, developer Turn 10 Studios has continued to push out big patches for Forza Motorsport at a routine cadence to keep players engaged. Now, with 2024 winding down, Update 15 is finally going live and has brought with it some drastic overhauls to the racing title.

Available to download now, Update 15 for Forza Motorsport is filled with the typical slew of bug fixes and other resolutions for Xbox and PC. Outside of this, though, Turn 10 has also added some new cars and laid the groundwork for new events that will take place in the weeks ahead. Additionally, those on PC have seen some particularly big upgrades to ray tracing that should make Forza look better than ever before.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for this new Forza Motorsport update attached at the bottom of the page.

New Game Features

Ray-Traced Global Illumination on PC (RTGI)

A new graphics option for our PC players has been added to Forza Motorsport’s ray tracing settings to enable Ray Traced Global Illumination in game (RTGI for short).

RTGI uses ray tracing hardware to compute more accurate indirect lighting and occlusion across the track and car in real time. This results in enhanced visual fidelity and realism in the game.

RTGI can be enabled in the Forza Motorsport Graphics menu using the following toggles: Set Raytracing Quality to “Full Reflections + RTGI” Set RTGI Quality to “High”

When enabled, RTGI will apply to all gameplay and cinematics, as well as your Homespace and Photo Mode.

RTGI is a new setting that must be enabled and is not on by default. If you require assistance with turning on RTGI on your PC, please see this article.

Upgrades in Featured Multiplayer

Custom Upgrade and Quick Upgrade functionality are now accessible from within Featured Multiplayer events for Series that allow it, including all Open Class Series, Cycled Class Series, and the Multi-Class Series.

This makes it easier than ever to tweak your current build without needing to leave the event or experiment with a new setup before the race starts. Additionally, this improves visibility for any PI Limits that may be in place for the current event.

Faster Transitions in Spectate & Replay

Transitional black loading screens when switching camera types and cars on focus in both Spectate and Replay have been replaced by quick fades wherever possible, closer to the blink of an eye. [1874035]

Loading screens will only appear when changing streaming zones, such as jumping from one end of a long track to another. For PC players, this experience may vary based on system specs.

Safety Rating Updates

We have adjusted the impact of recent races on your Safety Rating to reduce severe rating fluctuations and to more accurately reflect your overall race history.

We have also increased the number of races used to calculate your rating. Previously, we increased the number of races from 10 to 20 and saw positive results. In this update, this number is further increasing from 20 to 50.

Game Content and Events [All Platforms]

Track Addition

Bathurst – Mount Panorama Circuit

Bathurst is available in Career, Featured Multiplayer Series, Free Play, Private Multiplayer, Featured Rivals and Time Attack.

Career Events

Featured Tour: Australian Tour (Available from Dec. 11 4pm PT | Dec. 12 12am UTC – Jan. 22 4pm PT | Jan. 23 12am UTC) V8 Supercars (Starts Dec. 11 4pm PT | Dec. 12 12am UTC) Bathurst – Mount Panorama Circuit (4 laps) Watkins Glen – Short Circuit (6 laps) Catalunya – National Circuit (6 laps) Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit (4 laps) Australian Saloons (Starts Dec. 18 4pm PT | Dec. 19 12am UTC) Grand Oak – Club Circuit (7 laps) Lime Rock Park – Full Circuit (8 laps) Bathurst – Mount Panorama Circuit (3 laps) Maple Valley – Full Circuit (4 laps) Aussie Classics (Starts Dec. 25 4pm PT | Dec. 26 12am UTC) Eaglerock Speedway – Club Circuit (11 laps) Sebring International Raceway – Short Circuit (6 laps) Bathurst – Mount Panorama Circuit (3 laps) Laguna Seca – Full Circuit (4 laps) Super Utes (Starts Jan. 1 4pm PT | Jan. 2 12am UTC) Eaglerock Speedway – Club Circuit (13 laps) Road Atlanta – Short Circuit (7 laps) Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit (4 laps) Bathurst – Mount Panorama Circuit (3 laps) Reward Showcase (Complete all Australian Tour series) Bathurst – Mount Panorama Circuit (3 laps)



Open Class Tour (Available from Dec. 11 4pm PT | Dec. 12 12am UTC – Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC) D Class Series Eaglerock Speedway – Club Circuit Silverstone – National Circuit Suzuka – East Circuit C Class Series Grand Oak – Club Circuit Road America – East Circuit Yas Marina – South Circuit B Class Series Watkins Glen – Short Circuit Sunset Peninsula – Club Circuit Hockenheim – National Circuit A Class Series Mugello – Club Circuit Homestead-Miami Speedway – Road Circuit Virginia International Raceway – Full Circuit S Class Series Hakone – Grand Prix Circuit Silverstone – Grand Prix Circuit Bathurst – Mount Panorama Circuit R Class Series Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps – Full Circuit Brands Hatch – Grand Prix Circuit Road Atlanta – Full Circuit Reward Showcase (Complete all Open Tour series) Bathurst – Mount Panorama Circuit (3 laps)



Reward Cars

Australian Tour: 2013 Holden #10 Xbox Racing Team Commodore VF

Open Class Tour: 2011 Holden HSV GTS

Showroom Cars

The following cars have been added to the Showroom for all Forza Motorsport players:

2016 Formula Drift #530 HSV Maloo GEN-F

2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute

1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A

These cars can also be obtained from the Challenge Hub during Australia Month.

Spotlight Cars

Australia Month will showcase six Spotlight cars in the Showroom, with one or more cars per week. These Spotlight cars can be used in the Australian Tour and Spotlight Rivals, as well as to complete Challenge Hub objectives.

Spotlight Car Discount Starts Discount Ends 2017 Ford #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Falcon FG X, 2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Dec. 18 4pm PT / Dec. 19 12am UTC 1991 Holden HSV Commodore Group A SV Dec. 18 4pm PT / Dec. 19 12am UTC Dec. 25 4pm PT / Dec. 26 12am UTC 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT, 1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO Dec. 25 4pm PT / Dec. 26 12am UTC Jan. 1 4pm PT / Jan. 2 12am UTC 2014 HSV Limited Edition GEN-F GTS Maloo Jan. 1 4pm PT / Jan. 2 12am UTC Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC

VIP Discount Cars

VIP Car Discount Starts Discount Ends 2017 Nissan Altima Racecar Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC 2014 Ferrari FXX K Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Dec. 18 4pm PT / Dec. 19 12am UTC 1996 HSV GTSR Dec. 18 4pm PT / Dec. 19 12am UTC Dec. 25 4pm PT / Dec. 26 12am UTC 1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350 Dec. 25 4pm PT / Dec. 26 12am UTC Jan. 1 4pm PT / Jan. 2 12am UTC 2014 HSV GEN-F GTS Jan. 1 4pm PT / Jan. 2 12am UTC Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC

Multiplayer Events

Featured Series Spec Series Open Series Starts Ends Forza AUS Series + Early LMP Series + Ferrari FXX Series NASCAR Series + Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class Series Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Dec. 18 4pm PT / Dec. 19 12am UTC Forza AUS Series + Road to Race Series + VW Golf GTI Spec Series NASCAR Series + Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + S Class Series Dec. 18 4pm PT / Dec. 19 12am UTC Dec. 25 4pm PT / Dec. 26 12am UTC Forza AUS Series + Track Toys Series + Formula Mazda Spec Series NASCAR Series + Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + R Class Series Dec. 25 4pm PT / Dec. 26 12am UTC Jan. 1 4pm PT / Jan. 2 12am UTC Forza AUS Series + Forza P1 Series + Mustang Shelby GT500 Spec Series NASCAR Series + Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + B Class Series Jan. 1 4pm PT / Jan. 2 12am UTC Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC

Rivals Events

Rivals Event Car Track Starts End Featured Track: Bathurst 2019 Brabham BT62 Mount Panorama Circuit (Bathurst) Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC VIP Rivals: WRX Walkabout 2019 SUBARU STI S209 Forza Edition Mount Panorama Circuit (Bathurst) Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #2 1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4 Silverstone – Grand Prix Circuit Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC Open Class Drift – C Class C Class + RWD Hakone – Club Circuit Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Holly Jolly Holden 2016 Formula Drift #530 HSV Maloo GEN-F Grand Oak – Club Circuit Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Spotlight – V8 Supercars 2017 Ford #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Falcon FG X, 2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore Mount Panorama Circuit (Bathurst) Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Dec. 18 4pm PT / Dec. 19 12am UTC Spotlight – Holden VN ’91 1991 Holden HSV Commodore Group A SV Grand Oak – Club Circuit Dec. 18 4pm PT / Dec. 19 12am UTC Dec. 25 4pm PT / Dec. 26 12am UTC Spotlight – Ford Falcons 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT, 1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO Laguna Seca – Short Circuit Dec. 25 4pm PT / Dec. 26 12am UTC Jan. 1 4pm PT / Jan. 2 12am UTC Spotlight – HSV Maloo 2014 HSV Limited Edition GEN-F GTS Maloo Road Atlanta – Short Circuit Jan. 1 4pm PT / Jan. 2 12am UTC Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC

Challenge Hub

Featured Challenges

Title Description Reward Challenge Starts Challenge Ends Aussie Challenge Complete all series in the Australian Tour in Career OR Complete 10 races in the Forza AUS Series in Featured Multiplayer 2013 Holden #10 Xbox Racing Team Commodore VF (Available from Jan. 1, 2025) Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC Open Class Challenge Complete all series in the Open Class Tour in Career OR Complete 10 races in any Open Series in Featured Multiplayer 2011 Holden HSV GTS Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Bathurst Challenge Complete 10 clean laps at Bathurst in an Australian car Rebellious Race Suit Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Drifting through the Holidays Beat 10 Rivals in the ‘Holly Jolly Holden’ Drift Rivals Event 2016 Formula Drift #530 HSV Maloo GEN-F Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Commodore Conqueror Get on the Podium in any Holden Commodore in a race with at least 10 opponents 1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Stay Frosty Complete a lap in the 2019 Elemental Rp1 on Nürburgring Nordschleife in the Rain Frostbite Race Suit Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Logitech McLaren G Challenge: Car Reward Complete 15 laps in the ‘Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #2’ Rivals event 1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4 Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC Logitech McLaren G Challenge: Special livery by ‘THE FLG’ Complete a clean lap in the ‘Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #2’ Rivals event Logitech McLaren G Challenge Livery Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC

Weekly Challenges

Week 1: Dec. 11 4:00 PM PT – Dec. 18 4:00 PM PT | Dec. 12 12:00 AM UTC – Dec. 19 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Complete 5 races in the 2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore Complete 5 races in the 2017 Ford #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Falcon FG X 10,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Get a Podium in the Ferrari FXX Spec Series in Featured Multiplayer OR Get a Podium in the V8 Supercars Series in Career 25,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Beat 5 Rivals in the ‘Featured Track – Bathurst’ Rivals event 10,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get a Segment Score of 8 or higher in ‘The Esses’ on Bathurst 25,000 Credits

Week 2: Dec. 18 4:00 PM PT – Dec. 25 4:00 PM PT | Dec. 19 12:00 AM UTC – Dec. 26 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Reach car level 5 or higher in the 1991 Holden HSV Commodore Group A SV 10,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Qualify in Pole Position in any Featured Multiplayer race 25,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Complete 10 clean laps in any Rivals Event 10,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Complete a lap on Bathurst at Sunset 10,000 Credits

Week 3: Dec. 25 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 1 4:00 PM PT | Dec. 26 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 2 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Complete 5 clean laps in the 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT OR Complete 5 clean laps in the 1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO 10,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Complete 3 clean laps in Qualifying in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Get a Drift Score of 10,000 in any Drift Rivals event 10,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get on the Podium at Bathurst in a race with at least 10 opponents 25,000 Credits

Week 4: Jan. 1 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 8 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 2 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 9 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Beat 5 Rivals in the ‘Spotlight – HSV Maloo’ Rivals Event 10,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Finish a race 10 positions ahead of where you started on the grid at Bathurst 25,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Complete 10 laps in Rivals in an Australian car 10,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Complete 5 clean laps at Bathurst 25,000 Credits

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Stability and Performance [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when entering a Multi-Class Race in Free Play. [1539013]

Faster transition between car views when using Spectate in Private Multiplayer or watching Replays. [1874035]

The game should no longer soft lock when players exit a Free Play Multi-Class Race before Drivatar loading finishes. [1806966]

Fixed an issue where the game would crash in very rare cases, when changing options on Multi-Class Free Play Races [1877525]

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when starting a Rivals race. [1584200]

The game no longer crashes when accepting a Private Multiplayer join request while saving livery groups or designs in the Livery Editor. [1901378]

PC

Improvements have been made to better balance the rendering work across more cores when possible, resulting in better Render CPU FPS on entry to mid-tier CPUs and possibly better GPU FPS depending on the system.

Audio [All Platforms]

Updated car audio for the following vehicles based on community feedback: 1991 BMW M3 1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta 2013 Ferrari La Ferrari 2015 Ferrari F12 TDF 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast 2015 McLaren P1 GTR



We recently shared details about how we updated our authoring techniques and pipelines so that we can fix as many car audio issues as possible. Please read this blog for additional details regarding our approach to future car audio updates in Forza Motorsport.

Gameplay [All Platforms]

Split up Forza GT Division cars in the Showroom to reflect their Divisions in other game modes: Forza GT2, Forza GT3, Forza GT4, Forza AUS, and Forza T/A.

Fixed an issue where the visual racing line was not affected by tire wear. [1907347]

Fixed an issue where the 2022 Pagani Huayra R was listed in the Modern Hypercars division instead of the Modern Factory Racecars division. [1822907]

Fixed a stability issue when renting a car. [1864009]

Career [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where certain cars would be ghosted in the First Cup race. [1878447]

Fixed an issue where the player would become soft locked if they drove into the pit lane during the First Cup on Hakone. [1883718]

Featured Multiplayer [All Platforms]

Fixed a bug where the race end countdown could start at the beginning of a race, ending the race pre-maturely. [1693311]

Added new Forza AUS Series featuring Bathurst exclusively for the duration of Update 15.

Swapped out Vintage Le Man Prototypes and Vintage Le Mans Sportscars events for Forza AUS events in the Endurance Series for Update 15.

Road to Race Series makes a return with new Road/Race car combinations.

Added the Nordschleife / Nürburgring Full Circuit to the following Open Class Series: Multi-Class Series – Nordschleife A Class Series – Nordschleife S Class Series – Nordschleife R Class Series – Nürburgring Full Circuit Cycled Class Series (P Class, X Class) – Nürburgring Full Circuit

Enabled Rolling Starts for all events in the following Featured MP Series: Forza GT2 Series Forza GT3 Series Early LMP Series Forza P1 Series Forza Proto-H Series Formula Mazda Series Endurance Series (excluding Forza AUS events)

Fixed an issue where the wrong player information would be displayed during walk-the-grid. [1829185]

Set correct initial Fuel adjustments when starting a Practice or Qualifying race. [1877402]

Prevented players who had just switched from Practice to Qualifying from briefly appearing in the wrong position on track for players who were already in Qualifying. [1714748]

Featured Multiplayer Car Balancing Changes [All Platforms]

Car Change Summary 2022 Pagani Huayra R Added to & tuned within the Modern Factory Racecar Series SpecDecreased Engine Torque by 5% (from stock)Increased Drag by 30% (from stock)Added 7.5% weight ballast (from stock)

Private Multiplayer [All Platforms]

Fixed a stability issue occurring while exiting a Private Multiplayer Drift Event on Steam. [1890464]

Fixed an issue where the end of race timer in Drift mode would start only after the last driver has crossed the finish line. [1874069]

Added a “host driving” and “host spectating” icon so players can always identify who is the host in Private Multiplayer events. [1795249]

Fixed disconnected players showing up on track during the race start sequence for all of the Race Start Types; Fixed disconnected players showing up on track for the entirety of a race whilst spectating. [1901106]

Fixed an issue where upon performing a Rolling Start on a slope the cars would appear to be dropped onto the track. [1896372]

Fixed an issue where the Spectate or Quit Spectate button would not update properly. [1881215]

Fixed an issue where other player’s cars could appear to get stuck in the pits during Practice & Qualifying. [1902788]

Improved title stability around Private Meetup games when players switch to Meetup game types from other Game Types. [1909417]

Players will no longer time out or disconnect if the host changes the Race Type while they’re in a post-meetup cinematic. [1903881]

Fixed an issue where rejoining Spectate mode would cause the spectated car to turn invisible. [1874593]

Players are now brought back to Mobile HQ from the pit cinematic if the host changes event settings while they are entering Practice or Qualifying. [1898687]

Fixed an issue where race options would disappear when the host would disable Practice & Qualify while players were in practice or qualify. [1917758]

The pre-race Spectate button’s visibility should now be properly updated for players as the host changes between Game Types. [1912549]

Photo Mode [All Platforms]

Fixed a bug where the Photo Mode camera could break beyond defined boundaries in the Homespace and be navigated around the car bay area. Developers Note : We recognize that this was a popular capability for some photographers in our community, however it was the result of a bug that we needed to fix as leaving it in the game would create problems in future updates. With that said, we are keen to understand how much interest you have in this functionality being developed into a feature and officially implemented into the game. We have set up this thread on the Suggestions Hub where you can upvote the idea and share your thoughts and experiences with us. Thank you for your understanding as we worked through this one!



Livery Editor & UGC [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where canceling the upgrade flow in car select wouldn’t bring you back to the car select menu. [1906791]

Fixed an occasional crash when downloading liveries and tunes for Drivatars. [1867332, 1873135]

Fixed an occasional soft lock when quick upgrading your car from the pre-race menu. [1891711]

UI [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue causing “(GroupText)” to sometimes show up in the podium cinematic. [1906361]

The driver’s list column names in Private Multiplayer now matches the event setup in Drift mode. [1872914]

Fixed the “Race Results” button sometimes being disabled in the Rivals post-race menu. [1885834]

Fixed an issue where the incorrect group name would appear in the Podium UI. [1906361]

Players readying for Spectate will now show a checkmark instead of the spectating icon in the pre-race lobby. [1880154]

Fixed an issue where the Driver List entries were not correctly updating with the creator’s Tune and/or Design details. [1805337]

Fixed an issue where the download spinner would not dismiss for replay file thumbnails. [1883714]

Fixed an issue with navigating the driver list during Spectate and Replays. [1877283]

Drivatar AI [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where AI drivers were unaffected by a wet track during events with variable weather conditions. [1750188]

Updated AI to reduce erratic/unrealistic braking behaviors around players. [1899880]

Forza Race Regulations [All Platforms]

Pushed a new Forza Race Regulations (FRR) model with a slight reduction to false positive penalty assignments.

Fixed an issue where the player could be disqualified by going off track prior to crossing the Start/Finish line. [1877124]

FRR will now take tire wear into account when computing time gained for off-track penalties. [1907347]

Cars [All Platforms]