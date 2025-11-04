Disney Lorcana Reveals Exclusive Villains Collector’s Set (And The One Place To Buy It)

Disney Lorcana’s next anticipated set is almost here in Whispers in the Well, which will bring a host of new characters and elements to the world of Lorcana. That will also include a host of rare, epic, enchanted, and iconic cards to discover as well, but Ravensburger has now revealed a brand new exclusive villains-themed Collector’s Set that will come with a special edition promo card, and there’s only one way to get it.

Ravensburger has revealed a new Disney Villains collector set that will be hitting this holiday season, and it will definitely be a set collectors will want to seek out. Not only will it include a new Villains-themed card portfolio, but it will also feature a special edition glitter foil promo card of The Queen – Mirror Seeker, as well as 6 booster packs from Disney Lorcana The First Chapter, and the only place you can get it is at Costco.

Fans who seek out Costco locations in the United States and the United Kingdom will be able to bring one of these Disney Villains Collector’s Sets home, and members will get an exclusive price as well. As you can see in the image above, the portfolio is a villain fan’s dream, featuring artwork of The Evil Queen, Gaston, and Maleficent on the front with artwork of Captain Hook, Ursula, and Scar on the back.

This is also one of the few places you can get booster packs of The First Chapter, which was Disney Lorcana’s initial release. When coupled with the 9-card portfolio and the promo card, it’s an impressive collection, so if you’ve got a Costco near you, you might want to consider heading over and picking one of these up.

Up next for Disney Lorcana is Whispers in the Well, which follows up the excellent Reign of Jafar and Fabled set releases. Whispers in the Well is set to introduce even more fan favorites to the game, including the beloved characters of Gargoyles, as well as a host of new ways to customize your decks.

“Whispers in the Well is a wonderful addition to the game that follows up from the success of Fabled and sets up the next arc of storytelling for Disney Lorcana TCG,” said Elaine Chase, Head of the Disney Lorcana studio at Ravensburger. “I can’t wait to see how collectors respond to the amazing Enchanted cards in this set, as well as the cool new decks Illumineers can craft to show off their love of Disney stories the game is bringing back into focus.”

Disney Lorcana’s Whispers in the Well releases on November 14th, with pre-releases happening on November 7th. Winterspell will pre-release on February 13th, 2026, and then will hit full release on February 20th, 2026. Wilds Unknown will release in quarter 2 of 2026.

