New Epic Games Store Free Game Is One of the Best of 2025

Another week, another set of free PC games through the Epic Games Store. From now until May 22nd, users of the digital storefront can claim these games without paying a single penny. All players have to do is claim each title by visiting the store pages for each game and adding them to their EGS library. Once the offer ends next week, it’ll be replaced with three more games.

The first of the two free Epic Games Store games is Dead Island 2, the open-world zombie-slaying action game. Typically, the base game costs $49.99, while the Ultimate Edition goes for $69.99. Now that the base game is free, players can grab most of the content from the Ultimate Edition for $9.59 with the Expansion Pass, which includes the Haus and SoLA expansions.

The second free Epic Games Store game is Happy Game, a “deeply disturbing” puzzle game where a little boy falls into some wild nightmares. Typically, this game goes for $13.13. On Steam, the reviews are “very positive” across the 2,576 players that submitted a review.

Dead Island 2

“The much-loved zombie saga is back with a unique formula of horror, dark humor and over the top zombie-slaying, spanning an epic pulp adventure,” reads the game’s description. “Dead Island 2 is a thrilling First-Person Action RPG, stylish, vibrant and flooded with zombie infection. Explore an iconic, gore-drenched Los Angeles. Meet larger-than-life characters. Slay countless foes in exquisitely bloody detail. And evolve to become the ultimate Zombie Slayer!”

Happy Game

“A little boy falls asleep to a horrible nightmare,” reads the description. “Can you make him happy again?”

Here are some of the features of Happy Game as listed on the Epic Games Store page:

Psychedelic horror adventure from the creators of Botanicula and CHUCHEL

Endure and escape three unforgettable nightmares

Solve deeply disturbing puzzles in (not so) charming environments

Deal with suspicious smiley faces and pink bunnies

Creepy songs and screeches from the Czech freakfolk band DVA

Assuming players would purchase both of these games, users save over $60. Dead Island 2 is one of the better freebies the Epic Games Store has offered this year, and is definitely worth redeeming for those who can. In our review, we gave the Deep Silver game a 3.5 out of 5.

“Dead Island 2 may not always make full use of its promising setting, but it may be the most fun I’ve had killing zombies in quite some time,” says our review.

Make sure to check back here for more coverage of the Epic Games Store, including rumors and leaks, deals, and more.