Free Fortnite PS4 Theme Available Now

Fortnite Battle Royale is free-to-play and it’s an online game that has taken the community by storm! Between breaking records left and right, and the almost cult like mainstream media news following, it’s safe to say that the latest title from Epic Games is a huge success – and it’s not even out of Early Access yet!

For those PlayStation 4 players getting down on their daily Victory Royales, we’ve got some good news! There’s a new Fortnite theme available now and the best part? It’s free! You can’t beat free, which is probably why it’s the top of the battle royale genre as well. It’s time for the other devs to step up their game!

The official Fortnite SHAREfactory theme is now available on PS4! Get started by visiting the PlayStation Store from your PS4. Find the Fortnite SHAREfactory Theme under SHAREfactory in the Apps section of the store. Web link: https://t.co/sQfnqKckKn pic.twitter.com/3jqvmwspXt — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 11, 2018

This theme is a SHAREfactory theme and comes with more than just simple background:

• 1 Intro

• 1 Outro

• 1 Title clip

• 9 Backgrounds

• 3 Transitions

• 12 Stickers

• 6 Fonts

Don’t like the theme? No problem! It’s free and easy to remove from your system to move onto something a little more your style. But honestly? How could you NOT like something called the Battle Bus? Just putting that out there.

In other Fortnite news, don’t forget to check out the Limited Time Infinity Gauntlet mode for your chance to become Thanos!

According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”

When asked how exactly this collaboration came to be, the dev team stated:

“This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited.”

Fortnite Season 4 is officially live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS players. The free-to-play game will officially be making its way over onto Android devices, though a release date has yet to be revealed. With Epic Games’ massive presence at the upcoming E3 this year, it’s possible they will be dropping some major bombshells for the game, including that highly anticipated Android release.

Don’t forget to also check out some of the sweet buffs Epic Games gave to Thanos following recent backlash to their immediate nerf. You can see how the Mad Titan is different right here.