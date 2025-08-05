Stardew Valley Fans Have a New Free Farming Sim To Look Forward To

In the world of farming sims, it’s clear that Stardew Valley hasn’t lost its shine. After all, the game is still claiming new accolades in 2025, including being the most-played game on Steam Deck in July. But that doesn’t mean even the most dedicated Stardew fans don’t sometimes want to play something different. And a newly revealed free-to-play title just might scratch that farming sim itch, with a fun RPG twist.

Back in 2020, Edelweiss and Marvelous USA released the charming game Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin. This side-scrolling RPG meets farming sim has achieved a Mostly Positive rating on Steam and gained a small but dedicated following. In fact, the game was so popular, it even spawned its own anime. But to this day, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin carries a $29.99 pricetag, which can be a bit steep when it comes to trying a new cozy game. Thankfully, Edelweiss and Marvelous are delivering a brand-new entry in the series, and this one will be free-to-play.

Marvelous originally announced work on a mobile entry in the series back in 2024. But now, Sakuna: Hinuka Junreitan has been officially confirmed for PC and mobile as a free-to-play entry. The game now has a teaser website, which offers a few basic details about this new farming sim meets RPG.

What We Know About the Mobile Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Game So Far

Not too much has been confirmed about the new mobile entry in the Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin series. We do know that it will be produced by TOHO Games and Edelweiss and developed by G2 Studios. Genre-wise, the official website tags it as “rice farming simulation x exploration battle RPG.” From what we know of the first game, this certainly makes sense. And for Stardew Valley fans who enjoy the mines as well as the farm, it makes this game look pretty appealing.

We also know that Sakuna: Hinuka Junreitan will be free-to-play on Android, iOS, and Windows via Steam. Beyond that, the teaser site doesn’t give too much away. Fans can get a look at the title character, Sakuna, in a brand-new costume, as well as the game’s new character, Hinuka. But that’s pretty much all we’ve got to go on right now.

The game also has a new official account on X, where gamers can expect more teasers coming soon. For now, there does not appear to be an English-language official account. This makes it slightly unclear if the mobile and PC game will see a global release at launch or if it will be region-specific initially.

This is one of two projects related to Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin. A follow-up spin-off called Sakuna Chronicles: Kokrowa and the Gears of Creation was previously announced by Marvelous. This additional entry to the series is, as far as we know, still in the works as well.

No release date for Sakuna: Hinuka Junreitan has yet been revealed. More info is likely coming soon now that the official website and X account have been revealed.

