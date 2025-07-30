New Story of Seasons Grand Bazaar Trailer Digs Into Gameplay Details

Before Stardew Valley burst onto the scene, many cozy gamers experienced their first farming sim with the Harvest Moon franchise. Now, the original developer behind these cozy classics continues to deliver new delights under the Story of Seasons name. Along with brand-new entries, the team at Marvelous has also been known to dig up beloved games and give them the remake treatment. That’s the case with the upcoming Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar. Thanks to a new gameplay trailer, fans just got an extensive preview of the remake.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is a modern remake of the DS game, Harvest Moon: Grand Bazaar. It invites fans to return to Zephyr Town to help restore its once-famous bazaar to its former glory. For farming sim fans, a new Story of Seasons game is always exciting. But in this case, it’s especially thrilling as Harvest Moon: Grand Bazaar was one of the most beloved titles from the series’ early days. Now, a new in-depth gameplay trailer offers a more in-depth look at the reworked graphics and mechanics.

This new trailer is over 5 minutes long. It shows off an incredibly in-depth preview of what we’ll get with the new game. This includes an overview of the story, a tour of Zephyr town, and plenty of actual gameplay footage. The trailer has many fans impressed and eager to finally get their hands on the new game.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Gameplay Overview

The trailer shows off plenty of details for what we’ll get when we move to Zephyr Town. This includes a look at several of the core gameplay mechanics, including how farming, animal care, and more will work in the remake.

The trailer reveals that Grand Bazaar will feature over 100 different types of crops. There will be a mix of veggies, fruits, and flowers for players to grow and sell at the Bazaar. The farming mechanics themselves look pretty familiar for a Story of Seasons title.

Of course, players will also raise round cows and adorable chickens in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar. The trailer gives us a good look at the process of feeding and caring for animals to get milk and eggs in return. We also get a nice look at the bell you can use to quickly gather your animals close.

Image courtesy of Marvelous

One of the more unique mechanics in Zephyr Town is the influence of the wind. This is harnessed through windmills, where players can process various items to create cheese, mayonnaise, and even perfumes and dyes. This will give players many new recipes to discover.

Naturally, the wind also means that Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar will let players fly around on a glider. The wind level on any given day will impact how quickly you can travel via glider.

While many farming sims have you sell crops and goods via a shipping box, the titular Grand Bazaar plays a key role here. Players will spend the week prepping for the weekly Saturday market. There, you’ll be able to shop at various stalls and also set up your own shop to sell goods. This creates a mini shopkeeping sim inside the game, challenging you to set up the most enticing products to maximize profits.

In addition to these gameplay details, the trailer also gives us a look at some of the residents we’ll meet and befriend in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar. This includes a preview of romance, marriage, and family options in the game.

From this latest preview, it looks like Grand Bazaar will offer a solid variety of the cozy mechanics that farming sim players love. Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar comes out on August 27th for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC. There are separate versions for Switch, priced at $49.99, and Switch 2, priced at $59.99. Pre-orders are available now.