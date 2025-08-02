GOG Gives Away 13 Free PC Games for 48 Hours Only

The preservation of games has been a popular topic recently. Between the Stop Killing Games movement and the recent delisting of several titles from itch.io and Steam, gamers are noticing potential downsides of digital game ownership. Now, GOG, a site that exists largely to help preserve older games, is giving away 13 games in response to their recent removal from certain platforms. But gamers only have 48 hours to get them for free.

GOG, formerly known as Good Old Games, is a digital distribution platform that specializes in DRM-free games. This means that gamers have more flexibility for what they do with the game files, removing the need for specific platform authentication. There are also no restrictions on how many devices players can install their game files on.

GOG has become especially well known for its GOG Preservation Program. This initiative focuses on offering older games that may not be available on other platforms, such as Dino Crisis or Star Trek: Judgment Rites. GOG even has a community wishlist where fans can request specific games and features for the site and vote to make the projects happen. Currently, Diablo 1, 2, and 3 are leading the charge, with Pokemon Black & White not far behind.

Pokemon fans want to see black and white on GOG (Image Courtesy of the Pokemon company)

Now, GOG is stepping into those game preservation shoes again with its limited-time free game offer. This is part of a new initiative called FreedomToBuy.games, which GOG recently launched in response to delistings. The site is celebrating its launch by offering 13 titles entirely for free, which gamers can claim from now until August 4th. The website offers a helpful countdown timer, so you can easily see how much time you’ve got left to snag the deal.

Every Game Included in the GOG Free Game Offer & How to Claim Them

The list of 13 games GOG is offering for free features several NSFW titles that were impacted by recent delistings. They are as follows:

Leap of Love

Being a DIK – Season 1

Leap of Faith

POSTAL 2

House Party

HuniePop

Lust Theory

Agony + Agony Unrated

Treasure of Nadia

Summer’s Gone – Season 1

Fetish Locator Week One

Helping the Hotties

Sapphire Safari

This isn’t a bundle, so you don’t have to grab all 13 games if you are only interested in a few titles. Simply head to the FreedomToBuy.games offer page to claim all or a few of the free NSFW games on offer. To claim a game, you just need to click on the “Claim Now” button. Then, you will receive a code to claim the game or games you’re interested in.

Image courtesy of Huniepot & GOG

You will need a GOG.com account in order to add the games. You can sign up for GOG for free, so if this is your first time using the site, you should still be able to claim your free games.

Once the 48-hour free period is up, these and other NSFW games will remain available for purchase via FreedomToBuy.games. Publishers can gift additional games to the site, so more titles will likely be added to the library going forward.