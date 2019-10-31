Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next Pair of Free Games

The Epic Games Store has revealed the next batch of free games for the digital storefront! The platform has been giving away free games for months now, and every Thursday, a new batch is revealed. This latest round includes two games, Nuclear Throne and RUINER.

As usual, the two games will be available for free via the Epic Games Store beginning next Thursday, November 7th, through the following Thursday, November 14th. It’s unclear at this point what might come next, but as the promotion goes on, one assumes that things will truly conclude with a bang when they do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes Nuclear Throne:

“Nuclear Throne is a post-apocalyptic roguelike-like top-down shooter. Not ‘the final hope of humanity’ post-apocalyptic, but ‘humanity is extinct and mutants and monsters now roam the world’ post-apocalyptic. Fight your way through the wastelands with powerful weaponry, collecting radiation to mutate some new limbs and abilities. All these things and more you could do if only you were good at this game. Can you reach the Nuclear Throne?”

How’s how the Epic Games Store describes RUINER:

“RUINER is a brutal action shooter set in the year 2091 in the cyber metropolis Rengkok. A wired psychopath lashes out against a corrupt system to uncover the truth and retrieve his kidnapped brother under the guidance of a secretive hacker friend.”

What do you think about the reveal of next week’s free games on the Epic Games Store? Do either Nuclear Throne or RUINER interest you? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

SOMA and Costume Quest are available for free on the Epic Games Store from now through November 7th. The next set of free games, as mentioned above, was also revealed today: Nuclear Throne and RUINER will be free on Epic Games Store from November 7th through November 14th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.