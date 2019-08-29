The latest set of free games from the Epic Games Store are now live! Interested parties can now grab both Celeste and Inside, two very different puzzle video games, for free. No strings attached.

Well, unless you count the fact that you have to have an Epic Games Store account to participate. The two games are available through September 5th, which basically makes for a pretty good Labor Day weekend if you happen to be in the United States. This marks just the latest offering for free from the platform, with Fez having been the most recent freebie prior to these.

This is it, Madeline. Just breathe. You can do this. Celeste is now available in the #EpicGamesStore, FREE for a limited time! 🍓 https://t.co/7Cf6pale1W pic.twitter.com/UMtEAI6KyS — Epic Games store (@EpicGames) August 29, 2019

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes Celeste:

“Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall. Brave hundreds of hand-crafted challenges, uncover devious secrets, and piece together the mystery of the mountain.”

Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project. INSIDE by @Playdead is now available for FREE in the #EpicGamesStore until September 5th!https://t.co/eapyjxlPeQ pic.twitter.com/GqKMgok5Ze — Epic Games store (@EpicGames) August 29, 2019

How’s how the Epic Games Store describes Inside:

“Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project.”

What do you think about the latest set of free games on the Epic Games Store? Do either Celeste or Inside tempt you to give them a go? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Celeste and Inside are now available for free on the Epic Games Store from August 29th through September 5th. The next set of free games was also revealed today: The End Is Nigh and Abzu will be free on Epic Games Store from September 5th through September 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.