Free PlayStation Plus Games for July Announced

Sony announced on Wednesday the free games that its PlayStation 4 users will be getting if they’re subscribed to PlayStation Plus. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 and Horizon Chase Turbo are the two games the community will be able to download throughout the month, both of which will satisfy anyone who has a least a passing interest in sports games or has been wanting to give the two a try. The games will go live next week in the PlayStation Store which means you still have a few days to download June’s games if you haven’t yet.

Konami’s soccer game that’s often abbreviated at just PES 2019 is available in the PlayStation Store for $29.99 while Horizon Chase Turbo is available for $19.99, to give you an idea of the deal that you’re getting. PES 2019 is comparable to EA’s FIFA series to many, but people’s preferences might differ depending on who you’re asking.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Feel The Power Of Football with PES 2019, offering photo-realism and lifelike player individuality, combined with a host of new licenses and exclusive Legend players!” a description of PES 2019 reads. “Licenses and modes have seen big changes, with new leagues added alongside major updates for Master League and myClub, giving fans the depth beyond the awarding winning gameplay.”

PlayStation Plus July 2019 lineup is here: https://t.co/CyHqz961O6 Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 and Horizon Chase Turbo free for members in July pic.twitter.com/16GM3wrf9b — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 26, 2019

Horizon Chase Turbo is all about competing against other racers in a 16-bit world where you’ll drive across various tracks and terrains. It’s inspired by big racing hits from the ’80s and ’90s and brings back a classic arcade feel to it.

“Horizon Chase Turbo is a racing game inspired by the great hits of the 80s and 90s: Out Run, Lotus Turbo Challenge, Top Gear (SNES), Rush, among others,” a preview of the game reads. “Each curve and each lap in Horizon Chase Turbo recreates classic arcade gameplay and offers you unbound speed limits of fun. Full throttle on and enjoy!”

Both of these games will be available for free in the PlayStation Store on July 2nd and will be downloadable until August 5th.

If neither of these games interest you and you haven’t already downloaded June’s games, you’ll want to grab those before they’re gone. The two games currently available are Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Sonic Mania, both of which are available until July 1st.