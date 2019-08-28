Free PlayStation Plus Games for September Announced

The next two free video games available to PlayStation Plus members have officially been announced. PlayStation’s premium service is adding both Batman: Arkham Knight and Darksiders 3. According to PlayStation’s official blog post revealing the newly added titles, they will be available to download starting September 3rd.

While neither video game hit the highest highs of their predecessors, both Arkham Knight and Darksiders 3 were generally well received, and Arkham Knight also marks the last game so far in the franchise that began with 2009’s Batman: Arkham Asylum. The fact that it’s being added to PlayStation Plus near the 10-year anniversary for the original game is an interesting coincidence, if nothing else.

“Descend into the besieged streets of Arkham City as DC’s most-iconic crime-fighting crusader in Rocksteady’s neo-noir action adventure and explosive finale to the Arkham series,” a description of Batman: Arkham Knight reads.

PS Plus update! Batman: Arkham Knight and Darksiders III are your free games for September: https://t.co/gDFSrvrexT pic.twitter.com/1quuLzyIIs — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 28, 2019

“Take on the role of Fury, the most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horseman, as she returns to the scorched Earth to hunt down and destroy the Seven Deadly Sins,” a description of Darksiders 3 reads. “Track down each of the Seven Deadly Sins, slay their minions, and restore the balance between good and evil on Earth.”

If neither of these games interest you, and you haven’t already downloaded August’s games, you’ll want to grab those before they’re gone. The two games currently available are WipEout Omega Collection and Sniper Elite 4, both of which are available until September 2nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Plus right here.