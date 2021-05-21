Free Scarlet Nexus Demo Now Available, But Not for Everyone

✖

Just over a month separates us from the release date of Scarlet Nexus, but if you’ve got the right platform at your disposal, you won’t have to wait that long to play it. There’s a demo for the game available as of Friday which is downloadable on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S with that test live from now until May 27th. Players have a shot at earning in-game DLC when Scarlet Nexus launches if you try out the demo, so it’s worth playing even if you were already convinced to get the game before.

To get the Scarlet Nexus demo, you only have to search for it through your Xbox’s store. It’s classified simply as “Scarlet Nexus Demo Edition,” and you can also find it here through Microsoft’s site.

The Scarlet Nexus demo is available exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S from May 21 to 27. Details here: https://t.co/Df1oG22J1B — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) May 21, 2021

For those on other platforms, you won’t have to be without a demo up until the time of the game’s release. Those on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms will get a demo, too, but not until May 28th when the Xbox systems have had a week of exclusivity. It’s unclear if the PC version will get a demo as well, but if that’s in the plans, it hasn’t been announced yet.

The whole gist of Scarlet Nexus, for those unfamiliar with it, is that people in the country of New Himuka have special powers like pyrokinesis and clairvoyance which have evolved over time to be a common enough occurrence. Creatures known as the “Others” threaten the livelihood of those in this country and on Earth as a whole, so it’s up to the Other Suppression Force to keep them at bay.

That’s where players come in with people able to take on two different roles: Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall. The former is a peppy newcomer with focuses on “close combat and recovery” while the latter is a top-of-the-class graduate with mid-range attacks. The story in Scarlet Nexus is perceived differently depending on which playthrough you opt for, so Bandai Namco encouraged playing as both characters, especially if you want some in-game DLC.

“In the demo, both Yuito and Kasane’s initial gameplay can be experienced,” Bandai Namco’s senior global brand manager Stephen Akana said about the demo. “This will be an excellent entry point into the lore of Scarlet Nexus and a taste of what is to come for our heroes. Be sure to try out both story paths and save your gameplay, as you will be able to unlock some cool cosmetic items and plug-in enhancements to help you in your adventures in the full game.”

Scarlet Nexus’ demo is now available on Xbox consoles and will come to PlayStation systems in a week.