Scarlet Nexus Demo to Release on Xbox Series X|S Before PS4 and PS5

Bandai Namco has announced that the upcoming video game Scarlet Nexus will be getting a demo on consoles later this month. As the title is set to release for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on June 25th, this will give folks just under a month to check out what the video game has to offer before deciding whether to pick up the new role-playing video game for themselves.

More specifically, the demo will first launch on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S starting May 21st with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Scarlet Nexus demo dropping a week later on May 28th. It is currently unclear whether the demo will also release for PC or if it will be available for a limited time, but given that it's set to release later this month, more information should be coming sooner rather than later.

"In the far distant future, a psionic hormone has been discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changing the world as we know it," Bandai Namco's description of Scarlet Nexus reads. "As humanity enters this new era, deranged mutants known as Others begin to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Impervious to conventional weapons, those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psychics, are our only chance to fight the onslaught from above and preserve humanity. Since that fateful day psychics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force, humanity’s last line of defense."

As noted above, Scarlet Nexus is set to release for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on June 24th. The upcoming demo will drop on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S starting May 21st with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 demo releasing May 28th, a week later. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

