Lovecraftian Video Game Conarium Is Now Available for Free on the Epic Games Store

As with previous weeks, today marks the new set of free game(s) on the Epic Games Store. The giveaways continue, this time with the Lovecraftian video game Conarium. There’s no second game this week, but there is a tease for next week, which hasn’t been revealed yet but clearly includes something very… Batman.

Conarium, for what it’s worth, looks delightfully spooky if not downright scary, which is perhaps the point of Lovecraftian-influenced media. Notably, the game is inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness, but apparently takes place in large part after the events of that story. The game’s store page promise secret endings, the opportunity to explore strange dreams and visions, Easter eggs, and more.

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes Conarium:

“Conarium is a chilling Lovecraftian game, which follows a gripping story involving four scientists and their endeavor to challenge what we normally consider to be the ‘absolute’ limits of nature.”

What do you think about the latest free game on the Epic Games Store? Are you going to pick Conarium up while it’s free? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Conarium is now available for free on the Epic Games Store from through September 19th. The next set of free games was also teased today, but no titles were given. It would appear that at least one Batman-branded video game will be free on Epic Games Store from September 19th through September 26th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.