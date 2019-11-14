Epic Games Store’s New Free Game Is Now Available

As it is Thursday once again, that means that there’s a new free game rotation available in the Epic Games Store. This week sees The Messenger and its DLC, The Messenger – Picnic Panic, free on the digital storefront, and while it’s just the one game (and DLC) this time around, the much-lauded The Messenger is absolutely a get regardless.

The usual caveats apply here, of course. The game is limited to Epic Games Store, which means you’re only going to be able to play it on PC. It’s also only available for free for a week, ending November 21st, so interested folks should pick it up before then. Otherwise, though? Free as free can be.

Ninjas. Time travel. Retro vibes. Demons. You can have it all with this week’s free game. The Messenger is FREE on the Epic Games Store for a limited time!https://t.co/UAGl4aB3zn pic.twitter.com/iRlmX11nAI — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) November 14, 2019

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes The Messenger:

“As a demon army besieges his village, a young ninja ventures through a cursed world, to deliver a scroll paramount to his clan’s survival. What begins as a classic action platformer soon unravels into an expansive time-traveling adventure full of thrills, surprises, and humor.”

The Messenger is now available for free on the Epic Games Store from now through November 21st. The next free game was also revealed today: Bad North: Jotunn Edition will be free on Epic Games Store from November 21st through November 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.