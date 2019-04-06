Xbox Games With Gold for April Revealed, Including ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’

A new month is nearly upon us, which means gamers who subscribe to the likes of Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus are in for another round of free video games. These subscription services are usually great for those looking to save big on some fan-favorite titles, especially when the free games start rolling out. That said, April looks to hold a handful of great adventures for players on Xbox One and Xbox 360, as the Games With Gold have officially been revealed for next month, and it includes a particularly popular Star Wars title from years past.

April’s Games With Gold will see gamers take to Mars in The Technomancer, get boots on the ground in 2005’s Star Wars: Battlefront II, experience an old adventure in a new way with Outcast: Second Contact, and then go toe-to-toe with a myriad of enemies in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter 2. Here’s when you can expect each title to be available for free through Games With Gold:

Xbox One

The Technomancer All month

Outcast: Second Contact April 16th – May 15th



Xbox 360

Star Wars: Battlefront II April 1st – 15th

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter 2 April 16th – 30th



Honestly, all of these games have left their mark in their respective genres, and I would easily reccommend trying all of them. However, if there’s one you should dive into while not playing Battlefront II, it would be The Technomancer. Sure, it has its flaws, which definitely lead to some frustrations, but it’s got charm and it is worth a try at the very least. Here’s more on the 2016 title:

“The Technomancer takes you to Mars, where you live as a mage-warrior. You’re capable of harnessing destructive electrical powers amplified by cybernetic implants. Feared and respected by all, you are on the verge of completing your initiation rite to become a fully-fledged Technomancer.

“This action-RPG offers four different combat skill trees focusing on three distinct fighting styles, as well as the potent electrical powers. Of course, brute strength is not suited to every situation. Dynamic conversations play a major part in questing, and your decisions will dramatically alter the story and world. You can also craft equipment, weapons and armor for yourself and any companions you recruit along the way.

“Undertake an adventure through forgotten paradises, lost cities under ice, and dystopian shanty towns that sprawl across Mars’ dusty embrace. Will you survive long enough to uncover the truth behind The Technomancer?”

What do you think about April’s Games With Gold? Any of the titles jump out at you that you’ve been wanting to play? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

