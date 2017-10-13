Friday the 13th: The Game Double XP Weekend Is Underway

Looking to gain some big experience points while hacking up hapless counselors around Crystal Lake? Then does Friday the 13th: The Game have the deal for you.

The developers at Gun Media have announced that the game is kicking off a double XP weekend starting tonight, and running all the way through Monday, October 16th at 11 AM EDT. No matter which way you’re playing, you’ll score double XP points for your trouble.

This news follows a recent update for the game that fixes a number of bugs that were found in it. The following fixes will be made once you start the game up again:

Rain

The Rain feature is now available and players may have a chance to encounter this new weather in any of the current playable maps.

Counselors pushing

Counselors are now able to “push” other counselors

In order to prevent players from griefing via “bodyblocking”, we have introduced a new feature that allows Counselors to push each other. The player being pushed will slowly walk away in the direction opposite of the player pushing. This feature does not affect Jason.

Changes

Thick Skinned perk changes Thick Skinned now reduces ALL damage ——[Known Issue] Perks that had their values adjusted will have no in-game effect until re-equipped The tooltip for Thick Skinned has been changed from “Take less damage from all incoming attacks.” to “Take less damage.” “Originally, Thick Skinned was intended to reduce damage specifically from Jason’s’ attacks. However, there was a bug that was causing Thick Skinned to apply twice which in turn also caused the perk to incorrectly reduce all incoming damage. This issue was fixed in the last patch. After considering our internal testing and community feedback, we agreed that the previous iteration of Thick Skinned worked better for game balance when the inflated damage reduction values were no longer present.”

Stun Duration adjusted Jason’s Stun Duration timer has been adjusted “Jason’s Stun Duration has been adjusted across all counselors and items to better balance the changes made by the previous bug fix.”

Grease Monkey perk rebalanced Reduced the effectiveness of the Grease Monkey perk ——[Known Issue] Perks that had their values adjusted will have no in-game effect until re-equipped “Grease Monkey was individually causing too large of an impact. We have adjusted Grease Monkey to be more consistent with other perks.”

Trap Damage adjusted All counselors now take the same amount of damage from traps “Traps have been adjusted to inflict the same amount of damage across all counselors. Players that activate a trap will now always be wounded unless equipped with an adequate trap damage reduction perk.”



You can check out Friday the 13th: The Game right now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. It’ll also release at retail on October 13th, so you can get it that way as well!