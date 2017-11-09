Friday The 13th: The Game Isn’t Nearly As Bad As Some People Think, And Here’s Why

We have a great staff here at WWG, but there are times when opinions can vary and some people may think differently about something than others do. For example, I'm sure there's someone on staff that actually enjoys what Micro Machines: World Series has to offer, even though I pretty much don't. That said, our own Nathan Birch reviewed Friday the 13th: The Game a few weeks back, and gave it a less than glowing lookover, noting that it had a lot of online problems and lacked in giving the player the right amount of content. And it's true in a way – the developers at Gun Media are working on other additives for the game, including new multiplayer content and a single-player mode that will either have us playing as Jason slaughtering campers, or a counselor trying to evade his pursuit. (The developer hasn't told us either which way.) But the truth is, the game isn't that bad – at least, from my point of view. So I decided to take a look at the positive aspects of it, and why it's worth sticking around with as Gun Media continues to make tweaks to it. Let's look at the positives of Friday the 13th!

There Aren't That Many Multiplayer Survival Horror Games To Choose From The survival horror genre is usually a great one – as far as single players are concerned. Ask anyone who ravaged their way through the hardest difficulty of Resident Evil 7: Nemesis how much they loved the experience. But multiplayer doesn't see much action in the genre. Dead By Daylight has it in spades, but it's not for everyone. And that's where Friday the 13th: The Game comes in. As goofy as some of the glitches might be – and as long as it might take to connect into a match sometimes – the multiplayer is simply awesome. Nothing beats watching a number of players converse as campers and try to figure out a plan on what to do with Jason, and then having him show up and slaughter a couple, just because he can. Even though it's one-note in nature, Friday the 13th's multiplayer has a lot more to offer than players may expect. And the developers will keep adding new stuff as time goes on.

The Friday the 13th Ambience Is Perfect While the performance of the game was questionable upon launch, the developers have since cleaned up Friday the 13th: The Game to the point that it runs at good capacity on consoles and PC alike. And now that it has, let's take a step back and appreciate the great presentation that the developer has put into the game. The graphics are terrific, emulating the look of classic Friday the 13th films (never mind that new crap that came out in 2009), and the music and voicework is just like you'd expect in one of the older films, with plenty of screams and musical tones. It's just about right – and, hey, there's always a good chance we'll see other locales from the series as well. Any chance we could hit Manhattan? One more side note: the VHS "effect" that comes when Jason closes in on a camper is frickin' PERFECT.

Jason's Kills Are Superb Let's be honest – a killer is only as good as the way he kills. (No, we're not psychos, don't call the psychiatrists.) Some lunatics just stab someone and leave them be, and then move on to the next victim. But not Jason. Friday the 13th: The Game has an incredibly strong array of kills that Jason can utilize, from bashing someone's head in to the side of the building, to digging a pickaxe into a victim's skull, to an axe to the face to…well, you get the idea. There are a number of creative kills you can execute here, and, for good measure, we're pretty sure Gun Media is thinking up new ones every day. See, they're the psychos, folks. Not us. (Honest!)

Multiplayer Creates A Lot Of Memorable Moments Say what you will about Friday the 13th's multiplayer having flaws (Nathan did in his review), but there are points in the matches where the game is nothing short of goofy, hilarious fun – just like the original films. We're talking about you trying to make a getaway in a car filled with fellow counselors, only for Jason to show up and BAM! The car stops dead in its tracks and begins smoking. It's inexplicable, sure, but pretty damn cool. On top of that, running over fellow counselors in an attempt to get away – well, that's just icing on the cake. Besides, they were dead anyway…right?