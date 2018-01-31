Friday the 13th: The Game Patch Notes Bring Part 5 Jason, New Kill

The patch notes for the latest Friday the 13th: The Game update are out that detail the new Part 5 Jason, his accompanying Pinehurst map, and a new kill that’s now available.

Part 5 Jason and the Pinehurst Youth Development Center map were recently teased in a new video uploaded by Gun Media that previewed the incoming content that is free for all players. While the patch notes don’t detail all of Part 5 Jason’s unique stats, this Jason variation starts with more throwing knives, a boost to Stalk, and can run, but his disadvantages come in the form of lower defense, grip strength, and a decreased stun resistance. He also uses shears as his weapon of choice for his unique kills.

Below are all of the patch notes from Gun Media that detail everything new in the latest patch:

JASON PART 5 AND PINEHURST

Jason Part 5 and the Pinehurst map are both now available for both Multiplayer and Offline Bots!

Part 5 has no level requirement and has access to the following grab kills:

Hedge Trimmer

Last Breath

You’re so Vein

NEW UNLOCKABLE GRAB KILL

The grab kill Rugby Player is now available!

The requirements to unlock Rugby Player are:

Level: 108

Cost: 2500 CP

CHANGES AND BUG FIXES

General

Reduced the amount of Pocket Knives and Medical Sprays that can spawn per match

Adjusted the amount of available spawns per match for each weapon

Addressed several issues that were causing players to become interaction locked

Fixed a bug that caused Bear Traps to disappear when disarmed by a counselor

Fixed a bug related to the “The Final Chapter” achievement that was causing players to crash

Jason

Jason will now begin each match equipped with 2 additional throwing knives

Jason’s movement speed has been slightly increased

Jason’s grab range and cone has been slightly increased

Players can once again access the medium bloody skin for Savini Jason

Note: The unlockable Light/Heavy bloody skins are not available for Savini Jason

Fixed a bug that allowed Jason’s character model to rotate while knocked down

The grab kills “Free Kick” and “Disarm” will now properly grant Versatile experience

Counselors

Fixed a bug where – if a player interacted with a window in a certain way, the window would break and incorrectly cause damage to the player

Fixed inconsistencies that were appearing in several counselor models

Maps

The Fuse will no longer be able to spawn in the same building as the Phone Box

Addressed several exploit locations on all maps

Made adjustments to several locations that were causing the objectives/repair parts spawns to be inaccessible

Vehicles

Fixed several bugs related to the boat flipping mechanic

Offline Play

Made many improvements and bug fixes to the bot AI in Offline Bots

Restart function added to the pause menu in Offline Bots

Fixed a bug causing the end score screen to incorrectly show badge progression in Offline Bots

Note: Badges can not be obtained through Offline Bots

Matchmaking

Added servers for South America and Australia [PC]

Added region auto-detection [PC]

Sound