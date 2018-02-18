Friday the 13th: The Game on PC Is Half-off

The PC version of Friday the 13th: The Game is half-off at the moment with the game costing next to nothing compared to the usual $40 price.

Available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, the 50 percent discount currently only applies to the PC version. The discount does have an expiration date however with the $19.99 offer ending just over 40 hours from now at the time of this writing, so Feb. 19 will be the last chance to grab the discounted game.

It’s an exciting time to take part in the asymmetrical multiplayer game as well with new content on the horizon that players have been waiting on for some time. While the game currently features only multiplayer modes apart from some exploration in the Virtual Cabin feature, single-player content including challenges against AI counselors while playing as Jason Voorhees was recently previewed in a new trailer that showed off one of the example challenges. In this challenge, Jason stalked a pair of counselors with the killer eventually picking them both off in his usual creative ways. Like other Friday the 13th: The Game features though, no release date has been provided for this new content.

But for all versions of the game, the regular patches will be slowing down while the devs work to upgrade the game’s engine. For console players, this upgrade means the rollout of the long-awaited dedicated servers that PC players have already had access to, but it also means a better overall performance for every platform.

“We estimate that the integration of the new engine will be completed, at the earliest, sometime in April,” community lead Daniel “ShiftySamurai” Nixon said. “The nature of this update means that there will be no regular patches until it is released. Upgrading the engine means touching every piece of content in the game, updating new content that is being created, and needing to retest all core features and gameplay balance to make sure they are not affected.”

The sale on Friday the 13th: The Game is currently going on, but be sure to get it for yourself or for a friend before the sale expires.