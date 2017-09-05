Friday The 13th: The Game’s Single Player Content Getting A Possible Reveal Soon

Friday the 13th: The Game has been making the rounds over the past few weeks, and while not everyone has been crazy about it, it's sure gotten its fair share of fans, particularly lovers of the classic horror film series. And there's more where that came from, it seems.

The developers at Gun Media explained that a single player mode would be coming for the game, whereas the general launch for the title focused mainly on multiplayer. They've been working to patch that ever since, but that doesn't mean they've forgotten about the single player stuff. That said, we're likely to see what's coming for that very soon.

"Thankfully, due to the huge amount of support we've received from fans, our team has been able to expand work on future content to coincide with our focus on fixing performance issues," the team explained to GameSpot. "We are incredibly excited to share news very soon, including more on the upcoming single-player mode that will be available at no additional charge."

The team hasn't explained just what the focus of single player will be yet, whether we get to play as Jason through the years, wiping out the many teen targets that lie in their path, or rather the other way around, where would-be victims try to escape the grasp of the unstoppable killer. But, hopefully, we won't have to wait too much longer to see what's going on with the mode.

The multiplayer portion of the game has been entertaining thus far, with thousands of players partaking in the role of campers (and/or Jason) as they make their way around Camp Crystal Lake. That said, the game has received some criticisms due to online performance and lack of gameplay techniques, though there are some rather creative ways to stop Jason in his tracks, if you feel compelled enough to stand in his way.

Friday the 13th: The Game will continue to make improvements, though, and, regardless of which way it goes, the single player experience should be a lot of fun.

Friday the 13th: The Game is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.