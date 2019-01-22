From Software Discusses Potential ‘Demon’s Souls’ Remaster

Last year, Bandai Namco brought Dark Souls Remastered to various platforms including the Nintendo Switch, effectively reintroducing the "survive and die" adventure game for a whole new generation to enjoy.

But that has left a few fans inquiring about whether the game that started the series to begin with, Demon's Souls, would be getting similar treatment.

With the developers at From Software busy working on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for Activision, it's unlikely they'll announce such a port soon. Still, the developer's president, Hidetaka Miyazaki, wasn't afraid to address it while recently speaking with Game Informer in the midst of their month-long Sekiro coverage.

Although he noted he didn't have much interest in working on a Demon's remaster himself, he had a decent explanation as to why. "It's like when you write- when you're younger, you look back on (previous work) and you think, 'Oh, goodness, what was I thinking,'" he said. "It's not that I'm embarrassed, I just don't like to look at my previous works."

On top of that, Sony Interactive Entertainment would need to have a say in the matter, since they own the property. "You'd have to see what they're thinking about it," he explained.

But he is open to the idea of another studio giving it a try, provided it's up to the task. "If it was a studio that really loved the original work and really put their heart and soul into realizing it again, then that's something I would enjoy," Miyazaki said. "But it's really complicated because I have these fond memories. Thinking about the idea of a remaster gives me kind of butterflies in my stomach and makes me a little nervous, so it's complicated. But I understand there are many users and many players and fans out there who really love Demon's, so if that's something they could accomplish with a studio that loved the work, then yeah, I'd be okay with that."

(Personally, we'd totally nominate Bluepoint Games, given their stupendous work on last year's remaster of Shadow of the Colossus. These guys would do so well on the Souls front.)

Miyazaki was definitely pleased with his work on the game in the long run. "That was the first action fantasy game that I created, or I directed," he concluded. "I have fond memories of it, but it's definitely not my place to say they'll remaster."

Guess we'll have to see what Sony has planned. Maybe later this year with its proposed PlayStation Experience event…?

Demon's Souls is available now for PlayStation 3, and is worth checking out again if you can track down a copy. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, meanwhile, arrives on March 22 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Would you buy a remaster of Demon's Souls? Let me know why (or why not) over on Twitter at @TheDCD!