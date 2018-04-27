Frostpunk Achieves Profitability in Three Days, Commits to Expansion Content

Poland-based developer 11 bit Studios — who you may recognize as the developer of This War of Mine and the publisher of Beat Cop — has announced that its most recent release, Frostpunk, has sold 250,000 copies in 66 hours, achieving profitability in less than three days.

On the back of the sales milestone, the developer’s CEO Grzegorz Miechowski has confirmed that the game will be getting future content in the form of both free updates and expansions.

#Frostpunk sold 250k units in the first 66 hours! Thank you for supporting us, we love you all! 💙 Quick update from our CEO, Grzegorz Miechowski: “Yes, we had plans for the expansions and now we’re 100% sure we are doing that, including many free updates of course!” pic.twitter.com/iebDRX4so6 — Frostpunk (@frostpunkgame) April 27, 2018

11 Bit Studios continued:

“Frostpunk’s release was a HUGE thing for us, as you may imagine. It is our biggest and most complex game to date – and thanks to your amazing support – it may be our biggest success as well!”

As for the expansion content mentioned by the above Miechowski, there’s currently no concrete details or information on the nature of the content or when it will release. However, 11 Bit Studios has said it plans to add more modes and scenarios to the game, and has been thinking about a sandbox/endless mode as well.

“Frostpunk is going to grow,” writes the developer. Details of said growth will come “soon” with the release of a development/content roadmap.

However, before any new content hits, the developer plans to further polish some of the rough edges of the game, including ironing out reports of issues with difficulty balance and a variety of bugs.

Frostpunk is available on PC for $29.99 USD. Console versions of the game remain up in the air, however, given this announcement, console versions seem likely.

You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from the developer itself:

Frostpunk is a brand-new title from the creators of This War of Mine. It’s a society survival game that asks what people are capable of when pushed to the brink of extinction. In an entirely frozen world, people develop steam-powered technology to oppose the overwhelming cold. The city’s ruler has to manage both the citizens and the infrastructure they live in. The leader’s tactical skills face challenges that will frequently question morality and the basic foundations of what we consider organized society. Optimization and resource management often clash with empathy and thoughtful decision-making. While city and society management will consume most of the ruler’s time, at some point exploration of the outside world is necessary to understand its history and present state.

What decisions will you make to ensure the survival of your society? What will you do when pushed to the limit? And…

…who will you become in the process?