Full BioWare’s ‘Anthem’ Live-Action Short from ‘District 9’s’ Neill Blomkamp Revealed

We’re in the home stretch right before BioWare’s new IP Anthem hits shelves and while some players will be able to play early on February 15th thanks to Origin’s Premier service, everyone will be able to enjoy this free live-action short-film that explores the history behind the catastrophic world as we know it.

“I was really blown away by this incredible world BioWare created the very first time I saw Anthem,” said Neill Blomkamp. “Conviction sets the stage with a narrative that touches on Anthem‘s beautiful and immersive world, which is ripe for exploration by these powerful Javelins. A world where danger is lurking on every ledge and in each valley.”

The video above shows off center of Anthem, Fort Tarsis. The video shows off a realistic revival of a history that holds dear to freelancers and what it was like to face off against an enemy as powerful as the Dominion and their master.

BioWare has stated numerous times in the past that Anthem will be incredibly rich with lore and when we got to hang out with the team themselves to play some of the content not shown in the demos, we got to see that rich history in action. For those that love BioWare’s knack for luring players into an incredible story with heartbreaking historical value, Anthem won’t disappoint and the upcoming video short from the cinematic master himself will show exactly that to eager fans.

As for the game itself, Anthem makes its grand debut on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 22nd!

We recently had a chance to play even more of the game and interview the team over at BioWare, while getting a chance to check out the endgame content and some of the story missions not available in the demo. You can check out our full thoughts with our coverage here, including the parts about the story players haven’t been able to see yet and those characters we connected to the most!