Funko Apex Legends Tie-Dye Lifeline Pop Figure is Available Now

The first and only wave of Funko Pop figures based on Respawn Entertainment’s surprisingly popular battle royale game Apex Legends launched way back in August with a lineup that included Wraith, Mirage, Lifeline, Gibraltar, Caustic, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, and Bangalore.

Exclusives in the wave include a translucent Wraith which can be ordered here at Amazon and a translucent Mirage that can be ordered here at GameStop. Today, Walmart added their Lifeline in her tie-dye skin Pop figure exclusive to the mix, and it can be ordered right here for $9.99 with free 2-day shipping.

So, at this point only Target’s exclusive Pathfinder Funko Pop has yet to launch, though listings are already live on eBay. Look for it to arrive here any day now. We’re also hoping that a full second wave of Apex Legends Pop figures in in the works as we are missing a whole bunch of must-have characters. Stay tuned.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here. Below, you can read more about why it’s one of our Games of the Year:

“I could gush about Apex Legends for a long time. Again, there’s a reason I obsessively played it everyday, on my lunch breaks, and into the early morning as far as my body would take me. That said, there were shortcomings that did start to wear at me towards the end of my fixation with it. Lack of content, a meta that dissolved into third-partying, and considerable server issues really did weigh down the experience at time. Yet, I kept playing. With nothing to work towards and with lag sometimes ruining matches, I kept playing and playing and playing, because the feeling of winning, the feeling of mowing a team down with a peacekeeper, was as good as anything this year.”

