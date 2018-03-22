Funko Pop ‘Cuphead’ Cagney Carnation ECCC Exclusive Available in Limited Quantities

Funko collectors and Cuphead fans should head on over to ThinkGeek right away, for that is where they will find the Emerald City Comic Con exclusive Cuphead Cagney Carnation Pop figure.

ThinkGeek notes that they got their hands on “some” of the figures – no doubt thanks to the fact that the Cagney Carnation figure was an exclusive of their parent company GameStop. It doesn’t sound like they have a whole lot of figures to go around, so you might want to grab it here for $14.99 while you can. At the time of writing, these were running in the $25 – $30 range on eBay, so this is a rare opportunity to get one near the standard price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out Funko’s entire ECCC lineup right here, though the vast majority of the figures have long since sold out. However, a handful are still available, and the list could be useful for collectors that want to track them down.

If you’re a Cuphead fan, you can grab the rest of its Funko lineup right here.

In other Funko news, the entire standard collection of Avengers: Infinity War Funko products are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated to commence any day now. These figures have been immensely popular (especially the Hulkbuster and Thanos figures) so grab them while you can. The full lineup of standard figures includes:

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Thor Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Captain America Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Thanos Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Black Widow Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Hulkbuster 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Corvus Glaive Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Ebony Maw Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Proxima Midnight Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Teen Groot with Gun Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Hulkbuster Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Avengers: Infinity War Thanos Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Thor Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Cull Obsidian Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Thanos Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Corvus Glaive Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Ebony Maw Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Proxima Midnight Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Plush Display Case

• Avengers: Infinity War Mystery Mini Display Case

• Avengers: Infinity War Mystery Mini Random 4-Pack

• Avengers: Infinity War Spidey Infinity Wars Pop! T-Shirt

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Flight Pose Pop! T-Shirt

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.