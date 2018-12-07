Funko Drops Ten New ‘Fortnite’ Pop Figures

Fresh off Epic Games’ Fornite reveals at The Game Awards last night, Funko has unveiled another big wave of new Pop figures and Pop Keychains based on the ridiculously popular game.

Starting today, December 7th, you can pre-order all of the new Fortnite Funko items right here with shipping slated for February. The full breakdown of the new additions can be found below.

Pop Figures:

• Fortnite Burnout Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Fortnite Zoey Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Fortnite Raven Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Fortnite Havoc Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Fortnite Sparkle Specialist Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Fortnite Tricera Ops Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Fortnite Valor Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Fortnite Dark Vanguard Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Fortnite Drift Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Fortnite Ragnarok Pop! Vinyl Figure

Keychains:

• Fortnite Dark Vanguard Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Fortnite Tricera Ops Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Fortnite Raven Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Fortnite Sparkle Specialist Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Fortnite Burnout Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Fortnite Havoc Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Fortnite Zoey Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Fortnite Valor Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Fortnite Ragnarok Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Fortnite Drift Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. For more about the new season:

“Season 7 arrives as the Iceberg collides with the island. Discover new areas such as Frosty Flights, Polar Peak, and more! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, rule the skies with the new X-4 Stormwing plane, and change the style of some of your favorite weapons and items with Wraps in Battle Royale. Explore Fortnite Creative, a new experience where you can create, play, and save anything you can imagine on private islands! In Save the World, the Stand and Fight campaign comes to an exciting conclusion as Canny Valley Act 3 is released!”

