Funko Games Reveals New Marvel Battleworld Set and Alice in Wonderland Funkoverse

Funko Games gave fans a look at their 2021 lineup today, which included a new Fast & Furious game, but that's not all they revealed. Marvel and Disney fans were in luck as well, as Funko revealed a new expansion for their popular Marvel Battleworld series as well as a new entry in their Funkoverse lineup themed after Alice in Wonderland. First up was Marvel Battleworld, which is getting the Marvel Battleworld: Series 1 Mega Pack - Loki (Frost Giant). The Mega Pack includes an exclusive hero in Loki (Frost Giant form) as well as 3 other heroes and 2 Thanostones that feature two mystery heroes, and you can check out the Mega Pack below.

Next up is the Pop! Funkoverse: Alice in Wonderland #100 expansion, which brings two exclusive Alice in Wonderland Funko Pop figures to the game in Alice and the Queen of Hearts, and each character can also be brought into any other Funkoverse set. The set includes new items like the Flamingo Mallet that helps trick shots and the White Rabbit, which gives extra movement, as well as a new Croquet game mode, and all of it can be mixed and matched with other Funkoverse sets.

(Photo: Funko Games)

You can check out images for Alice in Wonderland Funkoverse and the official description for the Marvel Battleworld Mega Pack below. Both titles can also be pre-ordered from Entertainment Earth here.

Marvel Battleworld: Series 1 - Mega Pack – Loki (Frost Giant)

Pick your favorite Hero, rescue your friends, and win battles to defeat Thanos! Battleworld is a revolutionary cooperative, expandable, collectible adventure game featuring dozens of characters from all over the Marvel Universe! Players get to crack open the mysterious Thanostones during the course of play to reveal the mystery character inside for a constant sense of surprise and delight! Mega Packs let you jumpstart your collection with six characters: four starting Heroes [including an exclusive Loki (Frost Giant) variant] and two more trapped in Thanostones!

Interesting Gameplay Features

- Unique team-based or solo gameplay allows players to jump into Battleworld right away!

- Collectible characters come with their own game cards for immersive, cooperative play. Collect all the unique powers and abilities!

- Free the mystery character from the “Thanostone.” Each time you crack one open, it’s a surprise!

- Launch series includes 30+ unique characters including rare variants!

- Includes a new Hero ONLY available in this Mega Pack – Loki (Frost Giant)!

- More playability, more engagement, more purchases!

(Photo: Funko Games)

Pop! Funkoverse: Alice in Wonderland #100

In the Funkoverse Strategy Game, you combine your favorite characters and go head-to-head in exciting game scenarios.

Each turn, you select one of your characters and perform two actions. Each character has access to basic actions like moving and challenges as well

as several unique abilities that may be performed only by spending ability tokens. Funkoverse uses an innovative “cooldown” system — the more

powerful the ability, the longer it will take for the ability token to become available again — so players have to spend their ability tokens wisely. Each

character in Funkoverse is unique, so players are encouraged to try out different combinations of characters and items in order to discover their

favorite synergies and powerful strategies for the different game scenarios.

Interesting Gameplay Features

- Two exclusive Alice in Wonderland Funko Pop! figures found only in this game! Each figure is a unique, playable character with their own abilities!

- New Croquet game mode lets Alice compete against the Queen of Hearts — just like the film!

- Use the new Flamingo Mallet Items to make trick shots through the croquet Wickets

- Have Alice follow the White Rabbit to earn extra movement

- Alice can grow larger to push away her rivals, or grow smaller to run right past them!

- Combine this expansion with any Funkoverse Strategy Games

The Marvel Battleworld: Series 1 Mega Pack - Loki (Frost Giant) will be available on February 28th, while Funkoverse Alice in Wonderland 100 2-Pack will hit stores on April 1st.

