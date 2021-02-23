Funko Games Reveals Fast & Furious: Highway Heist

✖

Funko Games teamed up with some big franchises in 2020, and they are kicking off 2021 with a new lineup of games that includes several fan-favorite franchises. That includes the Fast & Furious franchise, as Funko Games just revealed a new game that will bring the over-the-top racing action and the beloved cast of characters from the films onto your tabletop. The new game is titled Fast & Furious: Highway Heist, and will have people playing as Dom, Brian, Letty, Roman, and the rest of the crew as they take on a high-speed heist. You'll take on semis, tanks, and helicopters using a mix of speed, strategy, and teamwork in this fully cooperative game, and it looks like an absolute blast.

You'll be jumping in and out of your vehicles to accomplish your mission, and each character has unique abilities they bring to the game, which when teamed up with the different vehicle stats form a multitude of combinations. Fast & Furious: Highway Heist is built for 2 to 4 players, and you can check out the box art for the game below.

Here's the official description for Fast & Furious: Highway Heist, and the game will be available to pre-order right here from Entertainment Earth soon.

Fast & Furious: Highway Heist Get ready for an exciting new mission based on the blockbuster movie series, playing as Dom, Brian, Letty, Roman, and the rest of Team Toretto on a harrowing high-speed heist! Go up against heavily-armed enemies with your hot cars, daring driving, and jaw-dropping vehicle-to-vehicle leaps of faith. Whether you are taking down a swerving semi filled with valuable cargo, stopping a rampaging tank in its tracks, or bringing down a high-tech helicopter as it rains fire from the skies, you’ll have to work together to take advantage of every team member’s strengths. It’s up to you to pull off the job no other crew can do!

Interesting Gameplay Features

- Character stats combine with vehicle stats to create unique abilities each game — try multiple combinations!

- Players jump in and out of their vehicles to accomplish missions, mirroring the exciting action of the movies.

- Three different scenarios — Semi Heist, Tank Assault, Chopper Takedown — for a three-games-in-one experience.

- Gameplay drives strategic planning and teamwork!

Fast & Furious: Highway Heist will retail for $24.99 and hits stores this May. You will be able to pre-order it right here soon.

Are you excited for Fast & Furious: Highway Heist? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

