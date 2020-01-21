Funko Hints at New Pokemon Line

Last week, The Pokemon Center and Funko released what looked like the last entry in the popular A Day With Pikachu line. Each month, The Pokemon Center online store offered an exclusive piece from Funko that featured Pikachu on a little diorama somewhat related to the month. However, the line started last March, so the latest entry has given the line a full 12 figures. Neither company ever confirmed an end for the line, however, and it does look like it will continue, albeit in an evolved form! Each piece in the A Day With Pikachu line comes with an ad hinting at the month’s follow-up, and the February figure came with a silhouette depicting two Eevees and the caption “An Afternoon With Eevee & Friends.”

It will be interesting to see if this ends up being simply a one-off release, or a full-fledged series in the vein of A Day With Pikachu. If any Pokemon could maintain the series moving forward, it’s certainly Eevee. With the Pokemon’s eight evolved forms, there are plenty of “friends” that Funko can choose to depict in vinyl. In fact, with the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield expansions coming over the next year, there could even be more evolved forms ahead!

There are no Pokemon that can boast the popularity of Pikachu, but Eevee certainly comes close. The creature has become one of the franchise’s biggest stars over the last several years. While Eevee was a standout from the days of Pokemon Red and Green, it was only recently that The Pokemon Company started making a push for the character as somewhat of a second mascot. The release of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! in 2018 gave the creature its first starring role in a video game, and only helped solidify the pocket monster as a fan favorite.

Fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for more information. Funko typically revealed each piece in the A Day With Pikachu line two weeks before they went on sale. Since the February figure became available for purchase last week, Eevee fans should know what to expect within the next week or so!

An Afternoon With Eevee & Friends will likely retail for $14.99. Do you hope to see the line continue? Are you a fan of the A Day With Pikachu line? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!