Funko Launches Spyro, Ripto, and Gnasty Gnorc Pop Figures

Funko has added three new Pop figures to their Spyro collection – Ripto, Gnasty Gnorc, and a flying version of Spyro! Pre-orders for all three of the figures are available here with shipping slated for November. Inside that link you’ll also find the original Spyro with Sparx Pop and the new Spyro Pop PEZ.

The release comes just days after the Spyro Reignited Trilogy launched on the Nintendo Switch. The game is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch now. Note that Spyro also turned up in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled recently, which brings to mind the Crash Bandicoot and CTR figures Funko released last month…

Indeed, Funko launched a new wave of Crash Bandicoot Pop figures back in August, but they were actually overshadowed a bit by a series of Mini Rides from Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

The Pop figure collection includes a new Crash, Tiny Tiger, and Nitros Oxide while the Mini lineup features Coco, Neo Cortex, Nitros Oxide, Polar, Riper Roo, and Crash Bandicoot. You can pre-order the new Crash Bandicoot Funko lineup right here with shipping slated for September. Note that the Minis are available in a random 4-pack, display case, or a monster Master Carton that includes 72-individually packaged figures.

