G.I. JOE Deck-Building Game Reveals First Expansion

Renegade Game Studios revealed a host of new expansions for their Power Rangers, Transformers, and G.I. Joe franchises, and that included a new expansion for their G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game. The new expansion is called Shadow of the Serpent and has players jumping back into the game with new missions, main deck cards, Cobra officers, Cobra Troopers, and a new command center to build and protect. You will need the core game to play, and those who pre-order the game (which is available for pre-order right here) will get a special bonus box for free, which adds even more goodies.

The Bonus Box #2 contains two special promo Joe cards and a backdrop for your Command Center. Those who remember the first game’s Bonus Box will recall that it included a buildable Hangar, so now you can add another building to your growing G.I. Joe base.

Shadow of the Serpent accommodates 1 to 4 players and can be pre-ordered for $30.00, and you can find the official description for the new expansion below.

The evil organization Cobra threatens the world with their schemes and it’s up to you to stop them!

In this Deck-Building game, you and your fellow players will lead teams of G.I. Joe soldiers on missions to stop Cobra’s dastardly plans! You have survived the Core Set Missions and are ready for more. This expansion includes new missions, main deck cards, Cobra Officers and Troopers, and a command center to build and protect!

This is an expansion. G.I Joe Deck-Building Game is required to play.

Features:

2 new missions!

New main deck cards including new Joes, utility items, weapons and more!

New Cobra Officers to confront and Cobra Troopers to defeat.

A Command Center to build and protect!

Includes a new Expert Mode card for even greater challenges!

Contents Summary:

20 Main Deck Cards

13 Cobra Cards

8 Complication Cards

4 Leader Cards

1 Expert Mode Card

36 Mission Cards

5 Command Center Tiles

G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game’s Shadow of the Serpent Expansion is slated to hit stores in Quarter 2 of this year.

