Game Awards 2017 Full Winner List

The Game Awards this year game with breathtaking announcements including amazing looks at Death Stranding, A Way Out, Fade in Silence, and much, much more. There was even a surprise Bayonetta announcement to make all of the Nintendo fans jump for joy! But the true meaning of this celebration is to honor what we love most: gaming. To close out the amazing evening, let’s recap the winners of the night!
Best Chinese Game – jx3 HD
Videos by ComicBook.com
Best Debut Indie Game – Cuphead
Best eSports Team – Cloud9
Best eSports Player – Lee Sang-Hyeok “Faker”
Best eSports Game – Overwatch
Trending Gamer – Guy Beahm
Best Student Game – Level Squared
Best Independent Games – Cuphead
Most Anticipated Game – The Last of Us Part II
Best Handheld Game – Metroid: Samus Returns
Best Sports/Racing Game – Forza Motorsports 7
Best Strategy Game – Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Best Family Game – Super Mario Odyssey
Best Fighting Game – Injustice 2
Best Role Playing Game – Persona 5
Best Action/Adventure Game – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Action Game – Wolfenstein II
Best VR/AR Game – Resident Evil 7: BioHazard
Best Mobile Game – Monument Valley 2
Best Ongoing Game – Overwatch
Games for Impact – Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Best Performance – Melina Juergens as Senua in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Best Audio Design – Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Best Score/Morning – Nier: Automata
Best Art Direction – Cuphead
Best Narrative – What Remains of Edith Finch
Best Game Direction – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Game of the Year – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Were you excited to see all of the new reveals at this year’s show? How about that phenomenal Death Stranding trailer!? Congratulations to all of the winners, and those that were honored. Here’s to a new year of gaming and even more adventures!