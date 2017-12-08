Game Awards 2017 Full Winner List

The Game Awards this year game with breathtaking announcements including amazing looks at Death Stranding, A Way Out, Fade in Silence, and much, much more. There was even a surprise Bayonetta announcement to make all of the Nintendo fans jump for joy! But the true meaning of this celebration is to honor what we love most: gaming. To close out the amazing evening, let’s recap the winners of the night!

Best Chinese Game – jx3 HD

Best Debut Indie Game – Cuphead

Best eSports Team – Cloud9

Best eSports Player – Lee Sang-Hyeok “Faker”

Best eSports Game – Overwatch

Trending Gamer – Guy Beahm

Best Student Game – Level Squared

Best Independent Games – Cuphead

Most Anticipated Game – The Last of Us Part II

Best Handheld Game – Metroid: Samus Returns

Best Sports/Racing Game – Forza Motorsports 7

Best Strategy Game – Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Best Family Game – Super Mario Odyssey

Best Fighting Game – Injustice 2

Best Role Playing Game – Persona 5

Best Action/Adventure Game – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Action Game – Wolfenstein II

Best VR/AR Game – Resident Evil 7: BioHazard

Best Mobile Game – Monument Valley 2

Best Ongoing Game – Overwatch

Games for Impact – Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Best Performance – Melina Juergens as Senua in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Best Audio Design – Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Best Score/Morning – Nier: Automata

Best Art Direction – Cuphead

Best Narrative – What Remains of Edith Finch

Best Game Direction – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Game of the Year – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Were you excited to see all of the new reveals at this year’s show? How about that phenomenal Death Stranding trailer!? Congratulations to all of the winners, and those that were honored. Here’s to a new year of gaming and even more adventures!