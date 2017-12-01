New Video Gives MASSIVE Tease For The Game Awards, Possible Hideo Kojima News

We are officially one week out from the 2017 Game Awards and there is already talk that this will be the biggest one, with the most amount of reveals, in the history of the award show. Familiar host, and prior Doritos Pope, Geoff Keighley just released a new video that promises one epic show with some of the biggest franchises to date. One key detail stood out: Death Stranding. With no real news on it since last year, could it be that Hideo Kojima is finally ready to reveal solid information on his super secret project?

In exactly one week, the biggest #TheGameAwards ever airs live around the world at Thursday, Dec 7 at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT. Get Hyped. pic.twitter.com/PmD9IBt5Mv — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 1, 2017

The Legend of Zelda, Hellblade, Marvel vs. Capcom – there are a ton of titles that we can’t wait to celebrate but the constant presence of Death Stranding and the snippet of Hideo Kojima himself at the end is what really seems to be getting gamers’ gears riled up. The intrigue Kojima’s new studio has produced by giving us a lot without actually giving us anything is the perfect marketing strategy. We’ve seen quite a few stunning trailers, but none of them reveal anything about the story, the characters, or much of anything specifically other than a chilling short narrative.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kojima has stated in the past that he didn’t want to reveal anything concrete until he was absolutely sure the game was ready. With huge support from some of the biggest names in the bizz, such as Guillermo del Toro and Norman Reedus, it’s not that surprising that fans of the Metal Gear Godfather are clamouring for more.

Hideo Kojima was not the only name seen in the short clip receiving an award from shows past, so it could very well be that we’re letting our excitement get the better of us. Or, in true Keighley style, it could be the hint of the century. With the ceremony kicking off December 7th at 8:30 PM ET, we’ll finally have our answers then! Stay tuned with us here at ComicBook as we cover the event live this year from sunny California.