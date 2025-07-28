Game Boy Color Game Getting New Release This Week

An action-adventure game made for the Game Boy Color, and released on it in 2024, is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X this week or, more specifically, on August 1. Those that have a working Game Boy Color can actually buy a physical cartridge of the game, but for the vast majority who don’t have even have a broken Game Boy Color anymore, let alone a working one, you will have to settle for purchasing a digital code on the Nintendo eShop, Steam, the PlayStation Store, or the Xbox Store.

The game in question is called Pokettohiro, which is being brought to modern consoles and PC by developer David Marin with the aid of Ratalaika Games. Right now there is no word of a Nintendo Switch 2 version, but it will be playable on the new Nintendo console via backward compatibility.

“Be prepared to discover a huge open world to explore, with secrets and surprises in every corner,” reads an official description of the game. “Embark on hidden dungeons, forge bonds with villagers and help them solve their problems, discover useful items to progress in your adventure, release imprisoned heroes, and unite them to your cause.

Will these little heroes be able to restore peace to the kingdom?”

It is unclear how many hours of content Pokettohiro will offer players and what type of quality PC and console users can expect. Given the game has been limited to Game Boy Color, it is not easy to find useful data points on feedback.

What we do have is a list of key features: “Six distinct playable characters each with their own unique abilities and playstyles, a vast and diverse world teeming with challenges and secrets to uncover, hidden dungeons featuring epic boss battles that will test your skills, engaging side quests to assist the villagers and deepen your adventure, and a multitude of collectibles hidden throughout the map, rewarding keen explorers.”

