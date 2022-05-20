Game of Thrones Star Maisie Williams Talks About Involvement With MultiVersus

✖

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams talked about her experience working on the new Warner Bros. fighting game, MultiVersus. The game sees an all-out brawl with characters from a number of WB's iconic franchises, from Batman and Shaggy to Iron Giant and Bugs Bunny. It's coming off the back of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, which has a lot of similar ideas, but was panned for not featuring voice acting for some of its most defining characters. MultiVersus has been seemingly paying attention to games like All-Star Brawl as it will feature voice acting for these characters, with many of the original actors reprising their roles. Kevin Conroy will play Batman, Matthew Lillard will play Shaggry, and Maisie Williams will play Arya.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon mentioned Williams' role in the game to her and she elaborated on her experience on the title. Williams noted that she's a big gamer and didn't understand what the game was when she went in to do her lines for the title, stating that she actually thought it was more of an RPG with big quests. It wasn't until later that she found out it was more of a fighting game that featured her "cussing out" other cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny. Of course, this would be a pretty jarring contrast for any actor, especially after playing Arya in Game of Thrones, a show with absurd levels of violence. Now, she's brawling with Bugs Bunny and Shaggy.

.@Maisie_Williams breaks down which characters Arya Stark can fight in #MultiVersus, like Shaggy & Batman! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/N05uIUtLBP — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 19, 2022

MultiVersus is gearing up to be a rather ambitious title and could be the first true rival to something like Super Smash Brothers. Only time will tell if Warner Bros. will actually be able to pull it off, but a closed alpha is happening right now and people seem to be enjoying it. ComicBook.com also had the luxury of being able to interview one of the developers behind MultiVersus to get a better idea of how the team was able to make characters like Arya Stark and Bugs Bunny co-exist.

MultiVersus will release later this year for Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as PC.

Are you excited for MultiVersus? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.