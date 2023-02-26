GameCube Classic Gets Broken Switch Port, Developer Apologizes

The Nintendo GameCube played host to a number of classic games, and some of the best have been ported to Nintendo Switch. Titles like Super Mario Sunshine, Resident Evil 4, and Metroid Prime have all made their way to the system, and have given a new generation a chance to see why they're so well-regarded. Unfortunately, not every GameCube port has been handled with care, including Bandai Namco's Tales of Symphonia Remastered, which arrived on Switch this month in a state that fans aren't happy about. The situation is so bad that the official Tales Twitter account has now responded.

"We have confirmed that there is a problem with gameplay in this product version that is currently on sale. We are currently investigating a fix," a translated Tweet thread from the account reads. "We will inform you about the update for future fixes as soon as it is known. We will send it from this account, so please wait for the information. We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers."

Tales of Symphonia debuted on Nintendo GameCube back in 2003, and quickly proved a favorite on the system. In the 20 years since, Tales of Symphonia has been ported to a number of systems, including PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PC. The Switch remaster marks the first time the game has been made available on a Nintendo system in 20 years, so fans were understandably excited for this! Sadly, the Switch version suffers from several issues that the GameCube version didn't, including long load times and performance issues.

Another source of frustration for fans is that Tales of Symphonia Remastered is technically not a port of the GameCube version; instead, it's based on the inferior PS2 release. While the GameCube version ran at 60 fps, the PS2 and Switch versions run at 30 fps. It remains to be seen whether Bandai Namco can get the game in a place that will please fans, but this is an RPG that means a lot to Nintendo fans; Lloyd Irving has even appeared in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a Mii Fighter costume! Hopefully the company will do right by Nintendo fans.

