This Nintendo GameCube Game Is Exploding in Price Unexpectedly

A popular Nintendo GameCube that launched late in the console’s life cycle has started to increase drastically in price in 2025. Over the past few years, GameCube games have started to get very expensive to collect. Some titles like Cubivore, Go Go Hypergrind, Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Chibi-Robo, and Pokemon Colosseum sell for anywhere from $200 to $1000 on average, while numerous others tend to go for about $100. Now, one GameCube game that belongs to one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises has started to get even pricier than before, but the reason for this spike in value doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This Nintendo GameCube game in mention that’s starting to become costly is that of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. Since 2021, Twilight Princess has been relatively expensive and has sold on average for about $100 to $120. While its value has fluctuated a bit over the years, it has never really surpassed this $120 threshold.

Now, for one reason or another, that has quickly changed. Beginning in late 2024, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess began shooting up in value. Based on data from Price Charting, it closed this past year selling for about $140 in complete condition and has since climbed further and now sells on average for $165. What’s shocking is that these sales don’t seem to be slowing down, either, which means that Twilight Princess could be going for about $200 consistently in mere weeks.

What’s strange about The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess continuing to go up in value like this is that the game is still readily available on other platforms. Not only did Twilight Princess originally release on Nintendo Wii alongside the GameCube version, but it was later remastered as The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD for Wii U platforms. More often than not, games that are this expensive typically aren’t available on other hardware, which is partially why they’re so pricey to begin with; that cannot be said for Twilight Princess.

Then again, what can’t be discounted is that Twilight Princess is a game in The Legend of Zelda franchise, which is one of the most popular of all-time. This GameCube iteration of Twilight Princess is also a bit rarer as it didn’t sell as many copies compared to the Wii version. This scarcity, combined with the fact that the GameCube version of Twilight Princess has some gameplay and design differences, seems to have resulted in many looking to get their hands on it at once.

Whether or not the price of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess on Nintendo GameCube will begin to fall a bit in the months ahead remains to be seen. If you happen to already own the game, though, then consider yourself lucky, as it doesn’t look like this pricing bubble will be bursting shortly.