Next Nintendo Direct Leaked And It Has a Huge Surprise for GameCube Fans

The next Nintendo Direct is reportedly happening soon. Following the recent Donkey Kong Bananza Direct this week, Nintendo is supposedly gearing up for another Nintendo Direct in July that will focus on the rest of 2025 and its lineup for it. And according to the same report, this Nintendo Direct is going to have a nice surprise for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers and GameCube nostalgics.

As you may know, with the release of Nintendo Switch 2, GameCube games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online. Unfortunately, this addition is exclusive to the Switch 2 and not available to any Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch. It is also limited to the more expensive Expansion Pack tier. And lastly, right now the GameCube library on Nintendo Switch 2 Online is pretty sparse. That said, the Nintendo Direct is supposedly going to remedy this, or at least improve the situation. The aforementioned report claims during the Nintendo Direct, a new Nintendo Switch Online game will be shadow dropped, and it will be Pokemon Colosseum, which has already been announced for Nintendo Switch Online, but has not been dated.

Meanwhile, it is claimed that its sequel, Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness — which has also been announced for Nintendo Switch Online — will be held for a later date.

All of this information comes the way of Nontendo Podcast, and specifically via YouTuber Beatemups. This not the most prolific source so it is worth noting that everything above should certainly be taken with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, not only is everything here unofficial, but even if it is accurate, it also subject to change that could render it inaccurate. As we have learned in the past from previous reporting, Nintendo Direct dates, in particular, can move all around as they are dependent on multiple partners all being ready at the same time, something that can be a tricky logistical feat at times.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this new report in any capacity. And there are a few reasons why this is unlikely to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

As for the game itself, Pokemon Colosseum is a fan-favorite among Pokemon fans, and is a great addition to Nintendo Switch Online because it is very hard and expensive to access as one of the most expensive GameCube games. Unlike many Pokemon games, it was not made by Game Freak, but Genius Sonority, who released it with Nintendo in 2003/2004 via the GameCube and the GameCube only. It is a spin-off in the series that garnered a 73 on Metacritic and managed to sell a couple million copies, making it a moderate success for Nintendo.

