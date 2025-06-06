1996 SNES Exclusive Is Reportedly Getting a Remake

A SNES exclusive game from 1996 is reportedly getting a remake, though there is no word of the platforms. It is a classic and tentpole Nintendo IP though, so it is safe to assume it will be via the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch 2, or both. And if the report is true, it will mean the SNES game in question will be released outside of Japan for the very first time, making the remake all the more notable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new report comes the way of NateDrake also known as NatetheHate, a well-known industry insider, especially when it comes to Nintendo. The insider says next to nothing in terms of details, but notes that a remake of Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War is in the works.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War is a tactical RPG developed by Fire Emblem developer Intelligent Systems and published by Nintendo for the SNES and the SNES only. The game, which is the fourth Fire Emblem game, was only ever released in Japan though, which may be why you have never heard of it.

Upon release, the tactical RPG earned decent review scores, though not close to the highs the series has seen over the years. This may be partially why it was never brought west. Yet, here are Intelligent Systems and Nintendo reportedly interested in not just a port, or a remaster, but a full-blown remake. Of course, if it’s just a straight up remake, then that isn’t the biggest project in the world, but it would still be surprising unless Nintendo is banking on Fire Emblem fans showing up across the board to revisit a classic the vast majority of them have never played. This is possible considering how hardcore the Fire Emblem base is.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this is official information, and this in this case of this specific remake, this is not the first rumor about it. And so far nothing has come of these previous rumors. Where there is smoke though there is often fire.

At the moment of publishing, neither Nintendo nor Intelligent Systems have commented on this rumor. There are a few reasons why we do not expect this to change, but if it does we will update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo — including not just all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch news — click here.