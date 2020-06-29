Gamers Can't Stop Comparing This Rock to a Video Game Controller

By Marc Deschamps

The latest viral sensation on the internet is a rock that just so happens to look an awful lot like a video game controller. Discovered by Japanese Twitter user @cbr6w, the rock's shape bears an uncanny resemblance that has translated across cultures. Users around the world have picked-up on the similarity, and it's resulted in some really fun comparisons to various real-life controllers. While humor doesn't always translate across language barriers, it's amusing to see that some jokes truly are universal. Of course, now that this lost relic has been discovered, gamers will have to find the corresponding console that it works with!

What controller do you think the rock most looks like? Would you keep it for your video game collection? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

The first console war.

But how did they complain about it before the internet?

This is what always happened when you didn't bring your own controller.

To be fair, it's less intimidating than the N64 controller.

But we don't have a price yet!

Boy, Super Nintendo is gonna blow their mind.

Well, at least you didn't have to worry about breaking it.

Some people wouldn't mind owning it for themselves!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

