Gamers Can't Stop Comparing This Rock to a Video Game Controller
The latest viral sensation on the internet is a rock that just so happens to look an awful lot like a video game controller. Discovered by Japanese Twitter user @cbr6w, the rock's shape bears an uncanny resemblance that has translated across cultures. Users around the world have picked-up on the similarity, and it's resulted in some really fun comparisons to various real-life controllers. While humor doesn't always translate across language barriers, it's amusing to see that some jokes truly are universal. Of course, now that this lost relic has been discovered, gamers will have to find the corresponding console that it works with!
What controller do you think the rock most looks like? Would you keep it for your video game collection? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the rock that looks like a video game controller!
The first console war.
y'all
play on rock or on stick https://t.co/eSZWkMNgR0
y'all play on rock or on stick https://t.co/eSZWkMNgR0— Dianne Keto the Diet Master (@HeraldOfFortune) June 28, 2020
But how did they complain about it before the internet?
Mf is playing The
First of Us https://t.co/vfkJweU6iQ
Mf is playing The First of Us https://t.co/vfkJweU6iQ— austin (@aust_inpain) June 28, 2020
This is what always happened when you didn't bring your own controller.
Yeah bro you can
play I got some mad katz https://t.co/2GJ1m9esf5
Yeah bro you can play I got some mad katz https://t.co/2GJ1m9esf5— Villainous 🖤 (@Glitchceon) June 28, 2020
To be fair, it's less intimidating than the N64 controller.
only 90s kids
remember these controllers https://t.co/zaT5gtBz6I
only 90s kids remember these controllers https://t.co/zaT5gtBz6I— 𝖇𝖚𝖌𝖆 (@BugaVicious) June 28, 2020
But we don't have a price yet!
when
you're too broke for the PS5 https://t.co/mxRo0wG05P
when you're too broke for the PS5 https://t.co/mxRo0wG05P— Qiwi (@iqipls) June 28, 2020
Boy, Super Nintendo is gonna blow their mind.
Me behind on
every console. https://t.co/xFdT8dAFhP
Me behind on every console. https://t.co/xFdT8dAFhP— Josh Munené (Muh-NEH-nay) Jr ✊🏽💗💜💙 #ACAB #BLM (@Pixi_Native) June 28, 2020
Well, at least you didn't have to worry about breaking it.
x-rox https://t.co/XfN3DBMxB2
x-rox https://t.co/XfN3DBMxB2— 9A-91 mod3 when (@phhpppbbbbbthb) June 28, 2020
Some people wouldn't mind owning it for themselves!
i have never
wanted a specific rock more in my entire life https://t.co/zqTyTf37XM
i have never wanted a specific rock more in my entire life https://t.co/zqTyTf37XM— Pierce / 7209 !! : back 2 my usual geccing (@actlikeidknobdy) June 28, 2020
